Peter Kay will set off on his first tour in 12 years

Fans hoping to access the pre-sale for Peter Kay’s upcoming UK tour have been dealt a blow as O2 struggles to contend with the demand.

Customers have been struggling to access the O2 priority website and app this morning. The company has said that it is due to the “extraordinary demand” for tickets.

Peter Kay announced his first UK tour in 12 years during the Sunday (6 November) episode of I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here. He had been due to tour in 2017 but cancelled the tour prior to its start.

The “Better Late Than Never” tour will start in Manchester in December and continue through 2023. Kay will play shows at arenas across the country including in Liverpool, Birmingham, Leeds and more.

Kay will also play one show a month at The O2 in London from December this year until next November. He confirmed the residency on BBC Radio 2 joking: “There’s basically been me and Prince who have done it and look what happened to him.”

The pre-sale for Peter Kay’s UK tour was due to begin at 10am on Thursday. But customers are being warned they may not be able to access O2 Priority due to the “extraordinary demand”.

What has O2 said about the pre-sale?

In a post on social media, O2’s official account wrote: “We’re seeing extraordinary demand for Peter Kay. We know customers are struggling to get on to our Priority website and app before 10am, we’re working on it. Please be patient, thank you.”

In a later update, O2 urged people to continue checking over the next 48 hours. A statement on Twitter said: “We’re seeing unprecedented demand for Peter Kay tickets & we know a lot of you can’t access Priority. Sorry, we’re working on it. Please be patient; this is by far the highest demand we’ve ever seen for Priority Tickets in 15 years. The presale lasts for 48h so keep checking”

A Virgin Media O2 spokesman added: “We’ve seen unprecedented levels of visitors to our Priority platform for Peter Kay tickets. As a result, some customers are experiencing difficulties trying to use the app and website despite us putting additional resource in place to help cope with such demand. We apologise and we’re doing everything we can to get it back up and running as soon as possible.”

How have fans reacted?

One person tweeted: “Am I really that bothered about Peter Kay? Website crashed and can’t see any chance of getting tickets. Joke.” Another added: “Anyone else trying to get Peter Kay tickets from @O2 priority? Website is literally broken for me hahaha, sickener.”

A person suggested the problem was more widespread than just O2 Priority. Writing: “Amazing work from o2 and viagogo this morning. nobody can access priority app or website except the touts. nice one”

Where are the shows on the tour?

Kay will begin his tour on 2 December at the Manchester AO Arena before visiting locations including Birmingham, Liverpool, Sheffield, Belfast, Newcastle, Glasgow and Dublin.

His run will end in November 2023 at The O2 in London. Peter Kay’s website has crashed from demand following the announcement on Sunday.

The full list of tour dates are as follows: