The O2 Priority app crashed due to the unprecedented demand for pre-sale tickets

Tickets for Peter Kay’s first tour in 12 years will go on general sale this weekend.

Demand is expected to be very high on Saturday (12 November). It comes after the pre-sale tickets sold out on Thursday (10 November).

The unprcedented demand for Peter Kay tickets caused the O2 priority app and website to crash intially. Fans struggled to get their hands on

SJM Concerts issued a statement saying that “substantial provision” has been put in place ahead of the general sale. Tickets for the tour will be available from 10am on Saturday from Ticketmaster and other retailers.

Ticketmaster has revealed its top tips for securing tickets for in demand events like Peter Kay’s tour. Here is all you need to know:

What can you do to improve your chances to get Peter Kay tickets?

Ticketmaster’s website offers the following advice

Create a Ticketmaster account in advance

“If you don’t already have an account with us, create a brand new online account before the tickets go on sale. This will allow you to store your address and credit card details, so you don’t have to rush to type them all in when you’re trying to book.”

Check your passwords and billing details

“If you already have an online account, check that you know your password and all your details are up to date before tickets go on sale. If you’ve forgotten your password, don’t worry, there’s an option to have a new one emailed to you.

“Please also make sure your address is correct if you’ve moved house recently. If you’re signed up to Verified by Visa or MasterCard Secure Code, make sure that you know your password before tickets go on sale.”

Never load our site in more than one browser window

“Only have our site loaded in one window in your web browser – things can get extremely messy otherwise, and you might end up losing tickets you’re holding as our website will only allow you to make one booking at a time.”

Make sure that you’re using a steady internet connection

“If you lose your internet connection during booking for even a second, if you’re part way through a booking you may have to start over and search for tickets again, so it’s best to make sure that you’re using a reliable connection. If you’re using a mobile, you may want to try using Wi-Fi rather than 4G/5G, just in case you lose signal.”

Avoid camping on the event page before tickets are released

“If you sit on the event page waiting for the timer to count down to zero before an event goes on sale, it means that the page will then need to refresh when tickets are released so that it can update for you to begin your search, which might slow you down. Waiting on the page before tickets are released doesn’t put you into a queue, so there’s not really any need to do this!”

Don’t refresh your screen

“Stick to one window when you’re being pushed through the virtual queue and always resist the urge to refresh. Hitting the refresh button means you’ll lose your place in the queue and, as frustrating as it can get, patience is the only way to win this game.

“Ticketmaster is equipped with sophisticated systems that are designed to manage and process ticket purchases as quickly as possible. The queuing system that appears on your screen is actually doing something and will place you at the front of the line as soon as possible.