Gabby Logan and Gary Lineker will return to their positions as hosts of the BBC Sports Personality of the Year which takes place next week

BBC Sports Personality of the Year will return once more next week to celebrate a phenomenal year of sport which will include England’s Euro 2022 success, the T20 World Cup win as well as the FIFA World Cup in Qatar, Rugby League and Rugby Union World Cups which have all taken place in the past 12 months.

Emma Raducanu won the 2021 award after she became the first woman since Virigina Wade in 1977 to win a Grand Slam. Raducanu, just 18 at the time, won the US Open after she beat Leylah Fernandez in the final. Not only did she become the first qualifier to win the tournament, she aced her way through to the trophy without dropping a single set.

This year, the Director of Sport, Barbara Slater, has said: “The BBC is the home of major sporting events and has brought key moments from a huge year to audiences across the UK.

“We will truly be spoiled for choice for contenders and can’t wait to celebrate the year’s achievements in December.”

Here is all you need to know ahead of this year’s BBC SPOTY awards ceremony…

When is BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2022?

The awards programme will be shown on Wednesday 21 December 2022. The show will be held live at the MediaCityUK in Salford with Gabby Logan, Alex Scott, Gary Lineker and Clare Balding presenting the action.

How to watch BBC SPOTY 2022?

BBC One will show the programme with BBC iPlayer streaming the event for those unable to watch on TV. The show will begin at 6.45pm GMT.

Can I buy tickets for BBC SPOTY 2022?

According to Cornucopia Events, tickets are available for a dinner and afterparty package with the events company and can be purchased on their website. Tickets for the VIP experience cost £299 per person. For more information on how to buy these tickets, go to Cornucopia Events .

Beth Mead is tipped to win BBC SPOTY following Euros success

Who will win BBC SPOTY 2022?

The nominations for this year’s event have not yet been confirmed and the winner will be voted from a predetermined list. However, Beth Mead is high on the bookies’ list to take the win following a remarkable summer which saw her win the Euros 2022 tournament as well as the Golden Boot and Player of the Tournament.

Ben Stokes, who became the England cricket captain earlier this year, is also a strong contender for a nomination. Since replacing Joe Root, he has revolutionised the red ball squad along with coach Brendon McCullum and the pair of them have won eight out of nine Test matches.

According to Betfair, here are the top contenders for BBC SPOTY 2022:

Beth Mead 1/80

Ben Stokes 25/1

Ronnie O’Sullivan 33/1

Natasha Jonas 33/1

Jessica Gadirova 50/1

Leon Edwards 50/1

Tyson Fury 66/1

Rory McIlroy 80/1

Adam Peaty 80/1

Ellen White 80/1

Max Burgin 80/1

Who are the previous winners of the BBC SPOTY?

