The ‘Mr. Brightside’ singers will be back in the UK and Ireland in 2023

The Killers have scheduled four performances for next summer in the UK and Ireland. The band performed a stadium tour of the UK this summer before embarking on a US arena tour with former Smiths guitarist Johnny Marr.

Now the band have announced that alongside headlining Reading and Leeds Festivals in 2023 , they will play a handful of separate UK dates, including their first ever show in the city of Edinburgh.

Advertisement

Here is everything you need to know.

When are The Killers playing?

Advertisement

The Killers will embark on a brief run of UK concerts in late summer 2023, starting with headlining performances at Reading and Leeds the weekend of 25 - 27 August.

Advertisement

From there, the group will play a headline show on 29 August at Edinburgh’s Royal Highland Centre Showgrounds, and another on 1 September at Belfast’s Boucher Road Playing Fields.

The brief string of performances will then come to an end on 3 September with a headlining performance at Ireland’s Electric Picnic festival.

Brandon Flowers of The Killers performing in 2016 (Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty Images for ABA)

The full list of Killers 2023 live dates:

Advertisement

26 August - Reading Festival

27 August - Leeds Festival

29 August - Royal Highland Centre Showgrounds, Edinburgh

1 September - Boucher Road Playing Fields, Belfast

3 September - Electric Picnic Festival, Ireland

The band formed in Las Vegas in 2003, and have gone on to become one of the biggest acts in the world. They have garnered countless accolades, including multiple Grammy and American Music Award nominations, MTV Video Music Awards, NME Awards and more.

Advertisement

To date, the band has sold over 25 million albums, clocking up a record-breaking seven consecutive UK No. 1 albums, and headlined the world’s biggest festivals, including Glastonbury, Coachella and Lollapalooza.

They will once again be touring with Johnny Marr as support, who started his career with The Smiths, which cemented him in history as one of the most influential songwriters and guitarists in British independent music.

How can I get tickets?

Advertisement

Tickets for the gigs go on general sale at 9am GMT on Monday 12 December. You can buy your tickets through Ticketmaster .