Robbie Williams will make history in 2023 by becoming the first music act to play live at Sandringham Estate

Robbie Williams is back on the road - only this time he’s playing somewhere that may be a bit surprising. The former Take That singer will play Sandringham Estate next year.

William’s gig at the royal residence will be the first time the estate has been used for a live music event and his gig will take place on Saturday 26 August. The historic house and estate was personally owned by Queen Elizabeth II up until her death earlier this year, when King Charles overtook ownership.

The gig has been organised by Heritage Live, which arranges live events in historical and cultural locations. Promoter Giles Cooper said: “It’s been an ambition of us all at Heritage Live to stage a concert for the legendary Robbie Williams and the thing about Robbie is that he keeps getting better and better”.

The announcement came shortly after Williams, 48, wrapped up his 25th anniversary tour across the UK and Ireland. He made stops in London, Birmingham, Manchester, Glasgow and Dublin on the tour, which finished in early November.

Williams is due to set out on the European leg of the 25th anniversary tour - including stops in the Netherlands and Germany - in early 2023. But how do you get tickets to his Sandringham show?

When are tickets on sale for Robbie Williams’ Sandringham show?

Tickets for the show are set to go on sale on Friday 9 December at 9am. You will be able to buy tickets through AXS’s HeritageLive website section .

Is there presale for Robbie Williams’ Sandringham show?

For fans who want to secure their tickets a little earlier than the rest and guarantee their place at Sandringham next summer, they will be able to sign up for presale. You will be able to buy presale tickets from 9am on Thursday 8 December.

However, you must register to receive access to the presale event. To do this, you can visit the AXS listing and sign up .

Is Robbie Williams on tour?

Unfortunately for fans, the Sandringham show is a one-off for the UK next year. Williams finished his most recent UK and Ireland tour in Dublin in early November.