Primal Scream and Future Islands will be the support acts in Manchester in 2023

Noel Gallagher will be playing a huge outdoor show in Manchester this month.

The rockstar will play shows at Wythenshawe Park, Manchester and Audley End, Saffron Walden in August alongside his band the High Flying Birds. The concerts are the only UK ones he has announced so far.

Noel Gallagher will be supported by a series of different bands and artists at the shows in 2023. He recently released his new single Pretty Boy.

Fans are already eager to get their hands on tickets for the outdoor concerts. Gallagher last played a show in Manchester in September of this year as part of the Football for Change Event at the Emirates Old Trafford cricket ground.

If you want to get tickets for the shows in Wythenshawe Park and Audley End, there is plenty of key information to be aware of. Here’s all you need to know:

When and where is Noel Gallagher playing in Manchester?

The former Oasis guitarist will be playing a “special homecoming” show at Wythenshawe Park on Saturday 26 August 2023. The park is located in the district of Manchester called Wythenshawe.

The full address for the venue is: Wythenshawe Road, Manchester M23 0AB.

When do tickets go on sale for the Manchester concert?

General sale tickets for the concert at Wythenshawe Park in August 2023 will be available from 9am on Friday (2 December). Tickets will be available from all the usual retailers including Ticketmaster.

There is a ticket Limit of eight tickets per person and per credit card on this event. A pre-sale for the Wythenshawe Park concert will also be available.

When was the pre-sale?

The pre-sale for Noel Gallagher’s concert at Wythenshawe Park will begin at 12pm (noon) on Thursday 1 December. Pre-sale will be available on Ticketmaster and Live Nation from 12pm until 9am on 2 December.

GLASTONBURY, ENGLAND - JUNE 25: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds perform on the Pyramid Stage during day four of Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm, Pilton on June 25, 2022 in Glastonbury, England. (Photo by Kate Green/Getty Images)

Who are the support acts for Manchester?

Noel Gallagher will be supported by two bands for the concert at Wythenshawe Park. The special guests will be Primal Scream and Future Islands.

When and where is Noel Gallagher concert in Essex?

Noel Gallagher has announced another outdoor concert in August 2023. The rockstar will perform at Audley End in Saffron Walden, Essex on Saturday 5 August.

The concert is part of the Heritage Live series. Previous artists to perform as part of the series include Michael Buble.

The full address for the venue is: Audley End Rd, Audley End, Saffron Walden CB11 4JF.

When do tickets go on sale for Essex concert?

Noel Gallagher announced the show at Audley End on Thursday 1 December and tickets will go on sale just over a week later. Tickets will go on general sale at 9am on Friday 9 December.

A pre-sale has not been announced. Fans wanting to get their hands on tickets for the gig at Audley End will be able to buy them from Axs.

Who are the support acts for Audley End concert?