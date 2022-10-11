Liam Gallagher has shared an important message around men’s mental health after releasing a new single to support a charity campaign

Liam Gallagher has taken to social media to share an important message around men’s mental health as part of a campaign with the Talk Club charity.

The former Oasis singer, 50, has revealed that profits from the UK sales of his latest single Too Good For Giving Up will be donated to the charity for the next six months.

Gallagher has spoken out about his experience of losing a loved one to suicide as part of a campaign with Talk Club to encourage men to talk about their mental health.

The latest single released by the former Oasis frontman was released yesterday (10 October) to mark World Mental Health Day.

Teaming up with Talk Club, Liam Gallagher will use the charity’s Twitter account to share the story behind the song and answer questions about mental health.

Posting on his Instagram, Gallagher wrote: “We all know someone affected by suicide which sadly seems to be at an all time high.

“I’ve lost many people far too early and it’s important to talk.

“I’m really pleased to be able to help in any way with this song and will be partnering up with Talk Club on my track ‘Too Good for Giving Up’.”

Ahead of the video premier for the track, Liam took to his Instagram to share a black and white photo of him holding a piece of paper that reads: “How are you? Out of 10?”

The music video features actor David Jonsson who is known for his work in Industry and Deep State and was filmed in Gallagher’s home city, Manchester.

David Jonsson can be seen in the video carrying a large puppet model as he walks the streets of Manchester and is supposed to capture the daily struggle of living with depression.

Fans took to the singer’s social media to praise Gallagher for his latest single with one fan commenting: “Thank you for this Liam, some people might need it more than even they realize. Doing God’s work”.

Another added: “So glad you are on board with this cause Liam. I know so many families affected and people experiencing this right now. Keep talking about it.”

Founders of Talk Club, Ben Akers and Gavin Thorpe, told Sky News that they hope the track will encourage fans to discuss their own mental health experiences.

They told Sky News: “Suicide is the biggest killer of men under 50 and Liam is a hero to many of that generation.

“So to be collaborating with him on something that raises the awareness of Talk Club, and gets men talking and improving their mental fitness, will save lives.”

The charity Talk Club provides talking groups, sports clubs and therapy to a male community, with the aim of preventing suicide.

Liam Gallagher will take over the charity’s Twitter account for an hour at 11am on Thursday 13 October to discuss mental health issues.

