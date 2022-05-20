Former Oasis frontman Liam Gallagher will be joined by his sons for the one off Sky special documentary

Liam Gallagher will always be known as the brash Oasis lead singer who immersed himself in the rock and roll lifestyle of the 1990s.

But more than a decade since the Oasis split, the singer has found success as a solo artist and is about to release his third solo album.

Ahead of the release, Gallagher has taken part in a Sky documentary special with his sons which will feature exclusive performances and candid chats about his life.

Liam Gallagher will give exclusive performances from his new album on the documentary

Who is Liam Gallagher?

Liam Gallagher is a singer-songwriter from Manchester who found fame alongside his brother with the Britpop band Oasis in the 1990s.

Oasis shot to fame through their first albums Definitely Maybe and (What’s the Story) Morning Glory? and the pair rode the wave of success until a monumental bust-up between the brothers in 2009.

After the split, Liam and former Oasis band members formed Beady Eye which had limited success but never reached the level of Oasis, and the band split in 2014.

In 2017, Gallagher was back on the stage, this time as a solo artist - he released his debut solo single As You Were in 2017, and made an appearance at the One Love Manchester benefit concert in June that year.

Gallagher’s third solo album, C’mon You Know, is due for release on 27 May, and he will perform at Knebworth Park in June, a quarter of a century after he first performed there with Oasis.

He has been married twice, to model and actress Patsy Kensit from 1997-2000, and singer and presenter Nicole Appleton from 2008-2014.

Gallagher has four children - two daughters, Molly and Gemma, from two seperate affairs, and two sons, Gene and Lennon, from his marriages.

Gallagher has a good relationship with both his sons, but did not meet his daughters until recently.

Liam Gallagher with sons Gene, left, and Lennon, right

What is 48 Hours at Rockfield about?

The 60-minute special will feature performances and interviews with Gallagher and follow the music star as they travel to Rockfield Studios.

Rockfield is a legendary recording studio in Wales which has seen some of the UK’s biggest names in music record their albums there.

Aside from Oasis, scores of famous names have entered the studio including Dr Feelgood, Iggy Pop, Kasabian, and The Proclaimers.

The documentary will see Liam, Gene and Lennon hang out at the studios for some downtime before Liam’s new album release and subsequent tour.

Gallagher will perform exclusive tracks from C’mon You Know as well as Oasis classics.

Following the performance, Liam and his sons will retire to a nearby country pub, where he will look back at his life so far, his successes and regrets in his career and personal life.

Who are Liam Gallagher’s sons?

Liam’s eldest son, Lennon, from his marriage to actress Patsy Kensit, is a 22-year-old model who’s first catwalk was for Topman.

Lennon is in a band called Automotion which released its debut EP, In Motion, last year.

Liam’s youngest son, Gene, 20, from Liam’s marriage to singer Nicole Appleton recently split from his model girlfriend of two years.

In 2019, Gene and Beatle’s drummer Ringo Starr’s grandson Sonny Starkey were involved in an altercation at a supermarket after an argument with a security guard over a can of gin and tonic.

Charges were eventually dropped at court as the pair agreed to be bound over to keep the peace for 12 months.

When is the release date of 48 Hours at Rockfield?