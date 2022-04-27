The former Oasis guitarist made the announcement on Twitter

Paul ‘Bonehead’ Arthurs co-founded Oasis alongside the Gallagher brothers. (Credit: Getty Images)

Former Oasis guitarist Paul ‘Bonehead’ Arthurs has reveled that he has been diagnosed with tonsil cancer.

The musician made the announcement via Twitter and has since been unindated with well wishes from fans and former bandmates alike.

Arthurs played with the Gallagher brothers through the 90s heyday of the popular Britpop band.

Here’s everything you need to know about his diagnosis.

What did Paul ‘Bonehead’ Arthus say about his tonsil cancer diagnosis?

Posting a statament on Twitter, Arthurs confirmed his diagnosis.

He said: “Just to let you all know I’m going to be taking a break from playing for a while.

“I’ve been diagnosed with tonsil cancer, but the good news is it’s treatable and I’ll be starting a course of treatment soon.

“I’ll keep you posted on how it’s going, I’m gutted I’m missing the gigs with Liam and the band.

“Have the best summer and enjoy the gigs if you’re going. I’ll see you soon xxx.”

What has Liam Gallagher said about the diagnosis?

Liam Gallagher, who has remained close to his former bandmate, sent his best wishes to Arthurs.

In a tweet in response to the statement, Gallagher said: “Sending BIG love to the one and only Bonehead and his family wishing you a speedy recovery we’re all thinking of you rasta you’ll be back on stage before you can say are we doing Colombia LG xx”

His friend’s diagnosis comes a few days after he himself revealed that he has been diagnosed with arthritis and could be forced to under go hip surgery.

Gallagher, who is due to play huge gig at Knebworth this summer, told MoJo Magazine that he does not intend to give up performing yet, adding: “I’d rather just be in pain. Which is ridiculous, obviously. I know that. Just get them fixed.”

Who Paul ‘Bonehead’ Arthurs?

Arthurs, 56, is known to Oasis fans as a founding member of the group.

The origins of Oasis came around after Liam Gallagher joined Arthurs’ band The Rain as lead singer.

The band soon changed their name to Oasis and later met huge sucess after Liam conviced brother Noel to come onboard with him and Arthurs.

Arthurs left the band in 1999, choosing instead to spend more time with his family.

However, in the past 23 years, he has not turned his band on music altogether, releasing solo projects as well as teaming up with his old bandmates on their own solo works.

Arthurs has regularly collaborated and played live with Liam Gallagher, briefly joining his band Beady Eye and later working with him on his popular solo efforts.

After announcing his tonsil cancer diagnosis, Arthurs revealed that he would not be joining Liam on his tour as planned in order for him to undergo treatment.

What are the symptoms of tonsil cancer?

According to Cancer Research UK, tonsil cancer is classed as a form of head and neck cancer.

The cancer presents itself in many different symptoms, including:

a sore throat

ear pain

a painless lump in your neck or throat

difficulty swallowing

There are also many risk factors for tonsil cancer including smoking or drinking alcohol excessively.