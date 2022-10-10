Katie Price: Trauma & Me will follow the model and influencer as she opens up about her PTSD diagnosis

The series will see Price open up about her mental health and PTSD diagnosis and explore the incidents that led up to her recent car crash that nearly saw her sent to jail. Here’s everything you need to know about Katie Price: Trauma and Me.

Katie Price at her home in West Sussex (Pic: Channel 4)

When can I watch Katie Price: Trauma and Me?

The documentary will air on Monday 10 October on Channel 4 at 10pm. It was originally due to be shown on 8 September, but the series was pushed back following the death of Queen Elizabeth.

Price announced that her documentary would premiere on a new date in a post on Instagram, highlighting the importance of it airing on World Mental Health Day.

Her caption said: “Trauma and Me will air on World Mental Health Day (10 th October) on @channel4 at 10pm – thank you for all your support.”

What is Katie Price: Trauma and me about?

Katie Price: Trauma and Me, will see the former I’m a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here! star reflect on the turbulent times that led to her crashing her car in Sussex and the subsequent trial that nearly saw her sentenced to jail.

In a synopsis Channel 4 describes the documentary as: “Katie Price speaks candidly about her mental health and diagnosis of PTSD, as she explores what drove her to total breaking point and how she can prevent a return to those dark days.”

Viewers will follow Price as she delves into her mental health and her past trauma which has led her to being diagnosed with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD). Price will meet with others who have experienced PTSD and will hear about their personal experiences.

In a piece to camera during the documentary Price explains: “I owe it to myself and my children to get better and never allow myself to go into such a dark place again.”

Is there a trailer?

Channel 4 has not yet shared a trailer for the upcoming documentary.

What has Katie Price said about the documentary?

Whilst Price has not commented on the documentary directly, she spoke to Essex Live in September discussing her relationship with her youngest children, disclosing she had “limited access” with them.

Price said: “The hardest thing I’ve had to deal with in the recent months is having limited access to some of my kids. Recent events have meant I’m seeing my youngest children less and the relationship between me and their father has broken down.”

She added: “It’s not good for my mental health and it’s certainly not good for their mental health. They should be having their mum in their life. At the moment I’m stuck in this rut with Jett and Bunny and it is frustrating for me.

“You know, seven months, how has it even got to this? It’s heart-breaking and I just wish it wasn’t like this. All I can do is hope that this won’t be forever.”

Where can I watch Katie Price: Trauma and Me?