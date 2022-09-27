The former glamour model has shown her injuries to fans after falling off her horse

Katie Price has been left sore and bruised after falling off her horse twice.

The reality star, 44, took to Instagram on Monday evening to show the painful injuries she sustained in the incident.

She posted the pictures on her story with the caption: “As much as I’m a very experienced horse rider, tonight I fell off twice.

“1st time horse spooked and bucked, 2nd time is when the horse refused to jump then bucked so high then ran off me and started to buckeroo, thankfully I had a body protector and hat on.”

The former glamour model, who has five children, is regularly seen on social media with her horses and recently revealed how they have helped with her mental health battle.

In one post, she wrote: “Many of you already know my story and have either made judgement or set messages of kindness and support which helps me massively day to day to look back on.

“Weekly therapy helps me, yes, but being with my horses and having that feeling of being outdoors on a hack in the countryside provides me with routine and the calmness my life needs.

“It’s important to find that something for you, that you not only love but benefits your overall wellbeing - for my mum gardening helps her, for my sister it’s walking and for my brother and my dad it’s a round of golf....just a few ideas for you.”

Earlier this month, Katie spoke for the first time about her mental health battle ahead of her new Channel 4 documentary Trauma and Me.

The TV personality revealed she was raped at gunpoint during a horrifying car hijacking while filming her reality show My Crazy Life in South Africa that same year.

The events led to her mental breakdown in 2018 when she attempted to commit suicide but survived.

Katie was also involved in a serious car crash last September, when her car ended up on its side.

No other drivers on the road were hurt and the reality star later entered rehab, after suffering from issues related to her PTSD diagnosis.

In her new Channel 4 show, which first aired on 8 September, Katie said: “I could have killed myself, I could have killed someone else. I deserved to be punished. Enough was enough.