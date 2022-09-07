The soap actor says he “felt empty” when fame and fortune came his way for his role as Mick Carter in EastEnders

Danny Dyer, 45, has spoken candidly about his experience with drug use and mental health during his time on the soap EastEnders.

Danny, who is from London, has admitted that he went down the wrong path when he became famous.

The TV personality said that he knew he needed to turn his life around or he would “lose all of his loved ones” and that he felt he was playing “a cartoon character of himself” in real life.

This news was broken on the Greatest Night Ever podcast hosted by Jaime Winstone.

On the podcast Danny said: “Fame never suited me. I was always f***ing gonna be going down the wrong path.

“I was doing s**t loads of f***ing drugs. I was searching for something. There was a hole in me.”

Danny admitted that he felt that he couldn’t ask for help or be vulnerable as he felt the need to live up to his happy-go-lucky TV persona.

The problem continued until he hit a breaking point and asked BBC producers if he could get help for his problems.

On the podcast Danny said: “OK, this is it, you’re gonna lose all this.

“You’re gonna be a shadow of the man that you are, you are gonna f*** everything up. You’re gonna have no relationship with your kids.

“I turned around to the bosses of EastEnders and I said, ‘Listen, I’ve got to go somewhere. I’m going to die.’”

The BBC agreed and Danny paid for treatment himself.

Danny has played Mick Carter on EastEnders since 2013 - but he is due to leave this year.

His time on Albert Square may be coming to a close but he is launching several new projects, including a new travel show with his daughter Dani Dyer.

The pair have been filming their joint venture together this summer and sharing a few snaps on Instagram.

Dani wrote: “That’s a wrap. Had the best time with you @officialdannydyer safe to say I couldn’t have done this without you...living out of a suitcase for a month is definitely not something we are both used to.

“We have had the most crazy/hard but funny time and definitely made amazing memories together.”

Danny with his daughter Dani who he has been filming a new travel show with this summer.

There is not yet a release date for the father-daughter travel show but Danny is also working on another show named Cheat for Netflix.

The general knowledge game show will be hosted by Danny and comedian Ellie Taylor.