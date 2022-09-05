Channel 4 midday show Steph’s Packed Lunch, originally titled The Steph Show, returns for another series featuring a string of celebrity guests

Presenter Steph McGovern returns with a new series of Bafta-nomintated daytime show Steph’s Packed Lunch on Channel 4.

The light-hearted current affairs and interview show airs over lunchtimes during the week and features different celebrity guests each day.

Steph will bring viewers showbiz gossip, consumer advice, and cooking tips over the course of each 100-minute programme.

What is Steph’s Packed Lunch?

Steph’s Packed Lunch is a daytime show aired live from Leeds Dock and hosted by journalist and presenter Steph McGovern.

Over the course of the show she will interview her celebrity guests, tackle current issues, get involved in human interest stories, and head to the kitchen for some lunchtime cooking.

In the first episode Steph discusses the results of the Conservative leadership election, asks how viewers can save £1,000 in minutes, and interviews a woman who was left paralysed after becoming addicted to laughing gas.

Channel 4 said: “This recommission sees Steph McGovern continue to host the 100-minute daily format live from Leeds Dock every Monday to Friday, bringing viewers a daily dose of entertainment, lifestyle and topical news with celebrity guests, fantastic food and captivating real-life stories.

“Steph is joined by a regular on-screen family of well-known faces including John Whaite, Denise van Outen, Baroness Sayeeda Warsi, Dane Baptiste, Reverend Kate Bottley, Freddy Forster and Gareth Thomas who, between them, deliver a mix of topics from cookery to consumer items.”

Who is Steph McGovern?

Steph McGovern is an English journalist and television presenter who grew up in Middlesbrough - in 2010 she began hosting shows on Radio 5 Live.

From 2016 she presented Shop Well for Less with Alex Jones on BBC One and presented Made in Great Britain in 2018.

She has appeared as a Dictionary Corner guest on Countdown several times, has been both a panellist and presenter on Have I Got News for You, and been a contestant on Richard Osman’s House of Games Night.

Steph has also appeared on Celebrity Catchphrase, Would I Lie to You? And The Wheel.

In 2019 she gave birth to a baby girl who she shares with her girlfriend who is a TV executive for the BBC.

She began hosting The Steph Show on Channel 4 in 2020 - because of the Covid-19 pandemic, it was broadcast from Steph’s own house and was later taken off air.

The show returned in September 2020 with the new name Steph’s Packed Lunch and was filmed in Leeds.

Who are the guests on Steph’s Packed Lunch?

The guests on the first episodes of the new series are:

Sayeeda Warsi - member of the House of Lords

Cliff Parisi - actor known for his roles on EastEnders and Call the Midwife

Peter Komolafe - financial consultant who has appeared on Lorraine

Luke Kempner - actor and comedian known for Spitting Image

Guests for future episodes have not yet been confirmed, so watch this space for announcements on upcoming guests.

When is Steph’s Packed Lunch on TV?

Steph’s Packed Lunch will air on Channel 4 from 12.30pm-2.10pm on weekdays - episodes will also be available to watch on All 4 shortly after they are first broadcast.