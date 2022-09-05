A new season of medical documentary series 24 Hours in A&E is coming to Channel 4

Season 28 of Channel 4 docu-series 24 Hours in A&Ewill return to the busy emergency department of a London NHS hospital.

The series follows patients with all kinds of ailments and the staff that work all hours of the day and night to treat them.

Nurse Josey on 24 Hours in A&E

Season 27 of the show only just finished airing last month, but the series is already returning to our screens.

Despite the show’s title, accident and emergency (A&E) departments were renamed to emergency department (ED) nearly two decades ago in a bid to discourage patients from using them unnecessarily.

What is 24 Hours at A&E about?

The medical series does what it says on the tin - it follows patients being seen at a busy emergency department.

The first episode of season 28 will feature Sara a 50 year old woman who is rushed to the ED after suffering a thunderclap headache which caused her to collapse at work. The doctors who treat Sara are concerned that she could have a bleed on the brain.

Another patient who visits the hospital is Flynn, a 13 year old boy who was hit by a car while riding his bike. Doctors will treat him and investigate how severe his injury is.

Jane is another patient who will feature on the first episode of the series - she has come to the ED because of a headache and doctors will work to figure out the cause of her pain.

The series is filmed over full 24 hours periods for three weeks and all of the patients and medical staff featured are real, as are their injuries.

Channel 4 asked for permission to film their experience at the hospital and received consent to air the footage of their treatment.

A patient is treated on 24 Hours in A&E

Where is 24 Hours at A&E filmed?

The latest season of 24 Hours in A&E was reportedly filmed at St George’s Hospital in South West London which has one of the busiest emergency departments in the UK.

The show was filmed at King’s College Hospital in Camberwell, South London for the first six seasons but moved to St George’s from season seven.

St George’s is a 1,300 bed hospital with roughly 800 staff - the hospital moved to its current site in Tooting in 1980. The emergency department is open 24 hours a day 365 days a year.

It was announced that production of future seasons would move to Queen’s Medical Centre in Nottingham as part of Channel 4’s plans to produce more content in the north, however these plans do not appear to have materialised.

The current season was filmed during the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020 and filming at Queen’s Medical Centre took place in autumn 2021.

Therefore, it is likely that future seasons of the show will have been filmed in Nottingham.

When is 24 Hours at A&E season 28 on TV?

Season 28 of 24 Hours in A&E will begin airing on Channel 4 on Monday 5 September at 9pm. Episodes will air at the same time weekly and will be available to watch on All 4 shortly after they are first broadcast.

There were six episodes in the previous season of the show and it is expected that this season will be the same length.