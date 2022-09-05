Melvin Odoom will present the brand new E4 cookery competition featuring ten famous faces from shows shows including First Dates to Made in Chelsea

New E4 cooking show Celebrity Cooking School hosted by Melvin Odoom will be the latest programme to see if star power translates into culinary ability.

Ten celebrities with limited experience in the kitchen will be tutored by professional chefs Giorgio Locatelli and Poppy O’Toole.

They will then be tasked with cooking up various dishes and each week Giorgio will send the worst cook home.

Celebrity Cooking School contestants

Who are the judges?

Giorgio Locatelli

Giorgio is an Italian Michelin starred chef - he worked at The Savoy in the 1980s before moving to Paris for several years.

He currently owns the Michelin star Italian restaurant Locanda Locatelli in London’s West End.

He has made several TV show appearances, including on the BBC series The Big Family Cooking Showdown, and as a judge on MasterChef Italia.

Giorgio Locatelli

Poppy O’Toole

Poppy is a British Michelin-trained chef - she lost her job as a sous-chef during the pandemic but became a social media star after discovering TikTok.

She has 2.6 million followers on the video sharing site where she posts videos of her cookery creations, many of which feature potatoes.

She released her own cookbook, The Food You Need, in 2021 which includes simple nourishing recipes.

Poppy O’Toole

Who is the host?

Melvin Odoom will host the new series - he is a TV and radio presenter who currently hosts a show on BBC Radio 1.

He has presented Channel 4 creative show Lego Masters since 2017, and is currently a contestant on season two of Celebrity Lingo.

Melvin Odoom

Who are the contestants?

Kerry Katona

Kerry is a singer known for being one third of girl group Atomic Kitten. She has made appearances on several celebrity shows including season eight of Celebrity big Brother, and season six of Celebs Go Dating.

Kerry Katona

Toby Aromolaran

Toby starred in Love Island season seven and was crowned runner-up with partner Chloe Burrows - the couple are still together and celebrated their one year anniversary this month. Toby is also a member of the British semi-professional football club Hashtag United.

Toby Aromolaran

Stevo the Madman

Kevin Stephens is a former professional footballer from Enfield who most recently played for the National League team Boreham Wood. Following his football career, he worked as a recovery driver and filmed his daily life under the name Stevo the Madman - he gained a huge following on Snapchat and has since appeared on shows including Celebrity Coach Trip and The Big Narstie Show.

Stevo the Madman

Sam Thompson

Sam is a Made in Chelsea star, regularly appearing on the show since 2013 and is currently in a relationship with Love Island star Zara McDermott. Sam has also featured on the celebrity versions of Coach Trip, Big Brother, SAS: Who Dares Wins, and Celebs Go Dating.

Sam Thompson

Maeva D’Ascanio

Maeva is another Made in Chelsea regular, joining the show in 2017. She is engaged to fellow MIC member James Taylor and the couple are expecting a baby. Maeva also works as a brand ambassador for luxury jewellery brand King Jewels London.

Maeva D’Ascanio

Zeze Millz

Zeze is a presenter known for the Zeze Millz show on YouTube channel Trend Centrl where she interviews the big names in black British music. She has also appeared on Good Morning Britain and The Big Narstie Show.

Zeze Millz

Laura Tott

Laura was a waitress on reality show First Dates and the spin-off show First Dates Hotel from the first season. She previously worked as a paramedic and last month married her longtime boyfriend Sean Clarke - Cooking School host Melvin Odoom attended the wedding.

Laura Tott

Shaun Ryder

Shaun is a musician from Salford, Greater Manchester, and is best known for being the lead singer of rock band Happy Mondays from 1980 to the ‘90s. The band was part of the Madchester music scene. Shaun took part in season ten of I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here!, coming second to Stacey Solomon, and has also appeared on Would I Lie To You? Celebrity Mastermind, and Celebrity Juice.

Shaun Ryder

Paul Chowdhry

Paul is a stand-up comedian and his UK latest tour, Family Friendly will take place from October-December this year. He took part in season three of Taskmaster, coming in a comfortable last place. He has also featured on 8 Out of 10 Cats and took on a serious acting role in thriller series Devils.

Paul Chowdhry

Kim Woodburn

Kim is a cleaning guru known for presenting How Clean is Your House alongside Aggie MacKenzie. She took part in I’m a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here! Season nine, coming in second place and was a finalist on Celebrity Big Brother season 19.

Kim Woodburn

When is Celeb Cooking School on TV?

The new series will begin airing on E4 on Monday 5 September at 10pm and the second episode will air at the same time on 6 September.

New episodes will air at the same time weekly on Mondays and Tuesdays and will be available to watch on All 4 shortly after they are first broadcast.