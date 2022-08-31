Nigel Havers presents season four of BBC auction series The Bidding Room as dealers compete to bag a bargain

The Bidding Room is a BBC series which sees expert dealers put their money where their mouth is as they compete to take home interesting items.

The series is the Dragons’ Den of antiques, as the dealers clash over the items they have their eyes on.

Various collectables, antiques, and curios of different values are brought in by members of the public who want to trade in their items for cold hard cash.

What is The Bidding Room?

The pieces are evaluated by auctioneer Simon Bower, who will explain the history and provenance of the item they want to sell.

The item will then be presented to five of the show’s eight expert dealers, and if they like what they see, they’ll bid on it - but each dealer is bidding against the other, hoping that they will be the one to get their hands on the piece at a fair price.

All the money spent in The Bidding Room is the dealers’ real cash, so the pressure will be on to make sure that they’re not too generous.

Where is The Bidding Room filmed?

The Bidding Room is filmed in the Andy Thornton Showroom West Vale near Halifax, West Yorkshire.

When filming is not taking place, the venue is used by a furniture supply company that provides pubs and restaurants around Yorkshire with antiques, furniture and lighting.

Who are The Bidding Room dealers?

Natasha Francis

Natasha is an antiques collector and founder of the vintage goods dealer The Urban Vintage Affair.

The company sells unique, vintage, and handcrafted items, but Natasha is most interested in Victorian cutlery.

James Broad

James is a specialist in home furnishings, an antique dealer and auctioneer - he is a self-confessed antiques addict.

In his free time, James enjoys visiting museums, working out and getting tattooed. He owns furnishings company James Broad Interiors.

Jane Cave

Interiors expert Jane has a particular love of vibrant 1970s homeware and says that she only buys items she loves - so she may be difficult to impress on the show.

Jane spends her time visiting antique fairs and shops in the UK and France to find the perfect items.

Adi Higham

Adi is a dealer who has lived in France for 20 years and developed a love of unusual items and fun mechanical objects.

He runs a dealership, Hoof Brocante, with his wife Tara from an RAF base in Kent.

Ian Humphries

Ian has a love of beautiful items from the 17th to 20th centuries and sells items online and from his shop in Worcestershire.

His shop sells everything from hairdressers’ mannequins to antique furniture and silver cigarette cases.

James Gooch

James is a collector with a particular interest in objects from the Victorian period and early 20th century.

He began working for an antiques dealer for two days a week and worked at a pet shop in between to make ends meet - but in 2008 he established his own company, Doe & Hope.

Moses Utonuia

Moses is most interested in mid-20th century objects and is Artistic Director of London-based Bleu Furniture.

He previously collected antiques in his spare time when he worked as an engineer, but eventually made the decision to commit to antiques full time, and hasn’t looked back.

Lucy Ryder Richardson

Lucy is interested in furnishings and curios from the 1940s, ‘50s, and ‘60s, although she worked as a journalist before entering the world of antiques.

She decided to pursue antiques after she bought a painting and sold it at auction for a tidy profit.

When is The Bidding Room on TV?

The Bidding Room airs on BBC One on weekdays at 4.30pm and is repeated the following day at 7.15am.

There are 30 episodes in season four, and episodes will be available to watch on BBC iPlayer shortly after they have first aired.