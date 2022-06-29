Channel 4 is launching E4 Extra, a new channel aimed at younger viewers that will be the home of comedy and entertainment programmes

E4 Extra is the sibling channel of E4 which launched this month, taking over the broadcasting slot which had been held by 4Music.

The new chnnel will target a younger audience than Channel 4 and E4, and will primarily air entertainment shows, scripted and unscrpited comedy comedy, and a few UK exclusives.

This does mean that 4Music is dead - it still exists but has a new home and will also undergo a change in the type of content that it airs.

E4 Extra will launch on 29 June

What shows will be on E4 Extra?

E4 Extra will broadcast acquisitions including:

Batwoman - In the wake of Batman’s disappearance, Bruce Wayne’s cousin Kate Kane steps up the plate and becomes Gotham’s newest vigilante.

Ramsay’s Kitchen Nightmares - Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay spends a week with the owners of failing restaurants and offers his advice on how to save their struggling businesses - usually butting heads in the process.

Ninja Warrior Japan - An edited version of Japanese sports reality show, Sasuke, in which 100 competitors attempt to complete a gruelling four stage obstacle course

Undercover Boss USA - Senior members of a company go undercover among their entry level workers to find out what their company is doing right, and what could be improved to boost productivity and employee morale.

The channel will also broadcast repeats of Channel 4 and E4 properties including:

The Big Bang Theory - American sitcom in which four geeky scientist friends have their horizons broadened when an attractive woman moves in next door.

The Inbetweeners - British high school sitcom in which four insecure angsty teenagers navigate the trials and tribulations of growing up and getting laid in suburban England.

Derry Girls - Five Northern Irish friends attend a Catholic school in Derry as sectarian conflict flares up across the country in the years before the Good Friday Agreement.

Fashion and dance competition Legendary will air in the UK exclusively on E4 Extra

E4 Extra will have the UK exclusive of:

Legendary season 2 - This dance challenge programme sees teams compete in voguing challenges where they perform dances inspired by fashion models. Judges include Jameela Jamil and Megan Thee Stallion and the winning teams are awarded a cash prize.

You can find the full schedule for E4 Extra on the TV guide on All 4

When will E4 Extra launch?

E4 Extra will launch on 29 June at 7am and content will air 24 hours a day on the channel.

What channel will E4 Extra be on?

The channel is taking over 4Music’s slot and will be found on:

Freeview 31

Virgin 337

Sky 139

Freesat 181

YouView 31

Programmes aired on E4 Extra will also be available to watch on streaming platform All 4 shortly after they are first broadcast.

What will happen to 4Music?

From 7am on 29 June 4Music will be found on:

Virgin 336

Sky 354

Freesat 501

4Music currently airs music and entertainment content but will revert to focus purely on music content.