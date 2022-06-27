The new series sees professional chefs and restaurateurs compete against each other for the title of Best Restaurant and a cash prize

Come Dine with Me: The Professional is a spin-off of the original Channel 4 show that followed five dinner party enthusiasts as they aimed to impress with a home cooked three-course meal.

Come Dine with Me has been on our screens since 2005, with several celebrity versions of the show also airing and, in 2014, Couples Come Dine with Me was launched.

Come Dine with Me: The Professionals

The professional version of the show follows a similar premise to earlier incarnations except that instead of amateur cooks the contestants will be expert chefs, and the meal will be hosted at their restaurant rather than their home.

The prize will also remain the same as the winning chef will take home £1,000, but the positive press their restaurant could receive if they winn may be worth more than any cash prize in the long run.

How does Come Dine with Me: The Professionals work?

Each episode will see three professional pairs cook a three-course meal for each other and put on some lively entertainment before being scored out of 20 for their efforts by their competitors.

After each evening, the contestants will score each other in secret, and the pair with the highest score after all three dinner parties will be crowned the winner.

The acerbic Dave Lamb, who delivered some withering voiceover put downs on the original series, is back on board to narrate the professional version of the show.

No doubt he will have some biting comments in store for any of the professionals who miss the mark.

Each episode will take place in a different part of the country, from London right up to Newcastle and will focus on three very different restaurants.

Who are the contestants?

Come Dine with Me: The Professionals will run for 20 episodes with three different pairs of chefs taking part each week.

The first week show of the new series is set in Yorkshire and these are the restaurants which will be featured:

The Barn - an intimate 20-seat venue in Huddersfield

Disco Kitchen - a relaxed bistro in Halifax known for its street food

FINT - a casual eatery in Leeds which serves organic Scandinavian inspired dishes

Contestants on Come Dine with Me: The Professionals week one

Week two moves to the North East where these venues will be under the spotlight:

Namaste Indian Restaurant and Club Prosecco Lounge - serving up authentic Indian dishes and gorgeous cocktails in Gatesdead

Pigalo’s - a proper American-themed burger joint in North Shields

Balls of Prudhoe - A family run fish and chip shop in Newcastle

Other locations featured later on in the series include Bristol, Cardiff, Manchester, East London, Nottingham, and Liverpool.

When is Come Dine With Me: The Professionals on TV?

The new season of Come Dine with Me: The Professionals will premiere on 27 June on Channel 4 at 5pm.

Episodes will air at the same time weekly and will be available to watch on All 4 shortly after they are first broadcast.

Is there a trailer?