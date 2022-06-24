Claudia Winkleman hosts a new high stakes quiz show where contestants only have to get one question right to win big

The latest big-money quiz show coming to our screens is One Question, presented by Claudia Winkleman and featuring pairs of contestants hoping to take home thousands of pounds.

As they sit on the hot seat, or hot sofa, just one question will stand between them leaving the show richer than they started.

Claudia Winkleman hosts One Question

What is the premise of One Question?

Pairs of contestants will take part in the quiz, and are presented with just one question. If they get it right they’ll walk away with £100,000 but if they get it wrong they leave empty handed.

The game is deceptively simple, but it’s harder than it first appears.

Contestants join host Claudia Winkleman on a plush sofa on a soundstage as if they are on a morning chat show, and wait for their question to be asked.

The questions are not from your average general knowledge quiz - what is the capital of Moldova, when was Shakespeare born etc.

One Question features much more challenging, philosophical questions such as ‘what is happy?’, and ‘what is square?’

One Question

Contestants will then be given 20 different different answers to choose from, only one of which is right.

The contestants can then start whittling down the multiple choice answers, in turn reducing the amount of money they can take home.

Eventually, when they are reasonably confident of the answer and have reduced their prize money enough that their eyes may start to water, they make a final guess at their one question.

Some stand to take home tens of thousands of pounds, while others will leave with nothing.

How much is the prize money?

The maximum amount contestants can take home is £100,000, but they would have to be very lucky or extremely intuitive to do so.

As they eliminate incorrect answers their prize money shrinks, meaning that bolder contestants stand to win more, but face a greater chance of losing everything.

When is One Question on TV?

The new series will premiere on Friday 24 June at 8pm on Channel 4.

The six-part series will air at the same time weekly and episodes will be available to watch shortly after they first broadcast.

Who is host Claudia Winkleman?

Claudia Winkleman is a presenter who is best known for presenting Strictly Come Dancing with Tess Daly, taking over from Bruce Forsyth.

She has a Marmite presenting style, loved and loathed by audiences alike for her faux-quirky, over the top personality.

Her first major TV role was on Central Weekend, a regional programme, in 1991.

Since then she has featured on This Morning interviewing celebrities, worked on Strictly spin-off show It Takes Two, and covered the 79th and 80th Academy Awards for Sky.

She also presented The Great British Sewing Bee from 2013-2016 and has featured on panel shows including Big Fat Quiz of the Year, QI, Would I Lie to You?, and Have I Got News for You.

Outside of her TV work she is recognisable as the face of Head & Shoulders, and has maintained the same anxiety-inducing hairstyle for most of her career.