The latest personality quiz taking over TikTok has users discovering what human emotion they are, from anxiety to anger

If there’s one thing the internet loves, it’s a good quiz - even better if it reveals some inner characteristic or hidden trait about ourselves.

The latest personality quiz taking over TikTok is called “What Kind of Human Feeling Are You?”

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This is everything you need to know.

How do I take the quiz?

To take the quiz you’ll need to head over to the Uquiz website - you’ll probably have to have the page translated from Russian to English.

From there, enter your name to start the quiz, which is 11 questions long. According to the creator, the quiz was created using their “personal opinion and site algorithms”, but it’s not entirely clear how these opinions or algorithms relate to the results of the quiz.

Due to the fact that it is being translated from Russian, you’ll likely find that most of the questions have been phrased oddly, for example:

“Chose a random event from my life suitable for you:

I thought about the bad, cried, and then mentally said, well, f**k him and went to do my own thing Involuntarily (painfully) hit a classmate when he unexpectedly touched me I listened to music on the swing for an hour and a half and thought a lot Enthusiastically told her friend the plot of a wonderful fanfic, and then listened to a story about a fanfic that she had recently read I thought that I wrote an independent one for nine, but in the end I got six”

And:

“Relation to space?

Space as space, nothing like that A very important thing for me. Something infinite, unknown, it attracts me very much. As a child, I wanted to become an astronaut, but I became a space.”

What are the possible results?

These are just some of the results that you could get from the quiz from what people have shared online, and what it supposedly says about you.

Again, the phrasing of the results may sound weird due to translation issues.

True love

“You... wow. really, wow. definitely very strong and wonderful people. Your loved ones are very lucky to have you, and you, too, you know, are huge smarties. Probably sometime in your life something terrible happened, and you broke down, piece by piece picking yourself up. But I’m glad it’s okay now.”

Anxiety

“You are a person that often feels unease, such as worry or fear. You often feel overwhelmed and are inability to concentrate or feel panic. People might say you are overreacting or too noisy. You have trouble with sleeping, eating or social interaction. You are scared to never be loved or archiving your dreams. You are a negative emotion.”

Humility

“You feel bad, but you reconciled. You endure so many things, no matter how much they hurt you, you are very tired. And you don’t know what to do. Most likely suppressing emotions, so much so that you no longer understand what you feel. You will definitely cope with this, I believe in you.”

Tired

“You are tired but not just the kind of tired that you need sleep, you are tired with others yourself and the world in general and you just want a break but allow yourself some self care time and spend some time with those who make you happy I promise it will be better.”

Unrequited love

“Broken heart, poor health, probably dyed hair, hot shower baths. Your combo, did I guess? Rescuer syndrome or a mask of detrangation and cold, but in fact it just hurts you. You were next to a person you shouldn’t have been with, or maybe now. Please remember that only you should be in the first place.”

Anger

“You are angry at the world and as you should be you have been hurt and messed around with too many times and you don’t deserve that. You care a lot about others well being even after being hurt and you worry you take out your feelings on other and you overthink a lot.”

How do I share my results?

At the end of the quiz after you get your results, you’ll get the opportunity to share your result on Facebook, Twitter, Tumblr, Reddit, WhatsApp, Facebook Messenger and Pinterest.