This picture created by Ukrainian artist Oleg Shuplyak can reveal what people find most charming about you

Optical illusions are deeply fascinating, shape-shifting images that challenge the brain’s way of perceiving things.

There is no one way to look at an optical illusion as it shifts and morphs depending on the situation.

They can tell a lot about the way people think as well as what kind of personality type you have.

This particular optical illusion will reveal your most charming personality traits. Take a look at the picture below and see which image you see first.

What is the image?

It is said that this stunning picture created by Ukrainian artist Oleg Shuplyak can reveal what people find most charming about you based on what you see first, according to yourtango.com.

There are four illusions hidden in this image.

Pay attention to what you notice first.

What do you see?

What each of the four hidden images reveal about your personality

The old man’s face

If you saw the old man’s face first, your most charming personality trait is the insight you bring to the table.

You are a deeply observant person and usually notice more than you let on.

This naturally draws people to you as they are intrigued by your opinion on everything.

The woman with the broken umbrella

If you saw the woman with the broken umbrella first, people find your sense of humour to be your most charming personality trait.

You can light up the darkest rooms that you walk into.

The woman working with the umbrella

If the woman working with the umbrella was the first image to strike you, your most charming quality is your positive attitude.

Don’t hold back from shining the light and showing the way to people.

The flowers

If you saw the flowers first, your sensitivity is your most charming personality trait - which people can’t get enough of.

This quality manifests into the way you put people at ease or entertain them.