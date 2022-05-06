What you see in this strange optical illusion is said to reveal what people find most annoying about you

Optical illusions are designed to test and play tricks on our minds as the strange images can be interpreted in different ways.

How we see an image is thought to be influenced by which side of our brain is most dominant.

Those who are more creative and visual tend to be more right-brain oriented, while those who favour the left are considered to be more analytical and logical, with this side of the brain linked with being better at tasks such as reading and writing.

Illusions are also thought to reveal hidden aspects of our personality based on how we see certain images, including whether we are introverted or extroverted, and what our biggest strengths are.

The confusing images can also supposedly say a lot about more negative aspects of our personality, including our most annoying traits.

What do you see first?

This peculiar optical illusion is said to reveal your most irritating personality traits based on how you interpret it.

What do you see first in this illusion? (Photo: Your Tango)

The picture is composed of three different parts with each one said to reflect a negative part of your personality, according to Your Tango.

The man’s face

If you saw the man’s face first, your most irritating personality trait is that you cannot help but say what is on everyone else’s mind.

You are a very social person at heart but you can often get caught in the moment, giving the impression to others that you are obnoxious and loud.

Your fiery personality means you are opinionated, but sometimes you need to learn when it is best to speak and when to keep your thoughts to yourself.

The man reading

If you spotted the man reading on the grass first, it is said that your most frustrating personality trait is your tendency to daydream.

You like to escape into your own thoughts for solace and often drift off during important conversations, but it can make people think you are not paying attention to them, or to your work.

It can give the impression to others that you are rude and uninterested as you never seem to fully engage in the real world. As such, people may be reluctant to open up to you if they feel they do not have your undivided attention.

The trees

If the trees are what jumped out to you first, your most annoying trait is your inability to take things seriously.

You tend to make light out of situations and act the joker, and you tend to shy away from more serious things.

It means you may be reluctant to leave a job where you are undervalued or underpaid, or you may settle in a relationship when you are not truly happy.