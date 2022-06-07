How you interpret optical illusions is said to reveal insights into your personality and the relationships in your life right now

Optical illusions are believed to reveal insights into our personality based on how we interpret an image.

Most illusions can be interpreted in at least two different ways, with some people only able to spot one image, while others will be able to switch between the two images freely.

Research suggests the faster you can switch between images the quicker your brain works, and those who can do this at speed are said to be more creative.

Creative people are said to be more right-brained, meaning they tend to be more intuitive and visual thinkers.

Meanwhile, those who are left-brained tend to be more quantitative, logical and analytical, and will pay more attention to detail.

One optical illusion that tests the way we think supposedly reveals whether we are happy or not, depending on what we see first.

What image do you see?

A Danish optical illusion shared on TikTok by Bright Side is leaving people confused as viewers can see two very different things.

What image do you see? (Photo: @brightside.official/TikTok)

Some people can see an apple first while others will see the outline of two faces looking at each other.

The apple

If you saw the apple first, this is said to mean that you are happy and content with what you see in life.

The voiceover explains: “If it’s an apple to you, you take things for what they are and you are pretty happy with what you see in life.

“You know you can always rely on your close people and they will support you no matter what.

“You’re always in a good mood and you pass it on to others.”

Two people

If you spotted two faces looking at each other first, it is said that you prioritise relationships in life, but you may be going through a period of uncertainty at the moment.

The voiceover says: “Relationships are your big priority in life. You might be going through a time of uncertainty with someone special to you.

“Remember, the best you can do is discuss it together and not hold it all in your heart. Things will surely get better.”

This isn’t the only optical illusion circulating on the internet that has got people thinking. A strange black and white image, shared by Your Tango, can be interpreted in three different ways and how you see it is said to reveal your biggest personality strengths.

What do you see in this image? (Credit: Yourtango.com)

Those who spotted the little girl first are said to be very determined and tend to move past life’s difficulties and are able to overcome obstacles with comfort.

People who see the little girl are thought to have a youthful spirit which makes them determined to face challenges other people may struggle with. They are also said to have a calm perspective in life which means they do not bow under pressure, even under difficult circumstances.

If you saw the skull first, you are supposedly a deep thinker and your greatest strength is your intellect.

Skulls have been used in art and literature for many years to represent the power of the mind and the same is true in this case.