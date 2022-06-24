Johnny Vegas, Joseph Marcell, Mel B, Lucy Beaumont and Fatiha El Ghorri are joining Big Zuu in the kitchen for the third series of his Bafta-winning cooking show on Dave

Big Zuu’s Big Eats, the cooking show fronted by grime artist Big Zuu, is returning for its third season on Dave on Monday 4 July.

The new series, which includes guest stars like Alex Brooker and Joseph Marcell, arrives shortly after Big Zuu’s Big Eats won two Bafta awards at the 2022 Baftas.

Here’s everything you need to know about Big Zuu’s Big Eats series 3.

What is it about?

Big Zuu’s Big Eats is a cooking show that sees musicians and school friends Big Zuu, Tubsey, and Hyder take their food truck from place to place. Each episode they meet a different celebrity guest, and make them a special personalised meal - for example, in series 2 Big Zuu gave Rose Matafeo a New Zealand inspired Fruit Loop Lamington Surprise, while Jacob Anderson was transported back to his childhood with a Lemon Meringue Pie.

The official synopsis explains that “in series three Big Zuu, Tubsey and Hyder are back on tour in a brand new, pimped up food truck. They will up their food game once more, taking over unique, hand-picked venues to treat a host of celebrity guests to a themed dining experience like no other.”

Who are the guests on Big Zuu’s Big Eats season 3?

There are eight episodes in the new series of Big Zuu’s Big Eats, each featuring a new guest.

Johnny Vegas is the guest in episode 1. Vegas is a standup comedian, recognisable for appearances on shows like Would I Lie To You, QI, and Taskmaster, but he’s probably still best known for longrunning appearances in the PG Tips adverts.

Katherine Ryan appears in the second episode. Ryan has appeared on shows like Taskmaster and 8 Out of 10 Cats, and is currently hosting the Amazon Prime Video series Backstage with Katherine Ryan. She’s previously written an starred in the Netflix comedy The Duchess, and is currently filming a new sitcom with Romesh Ranganathan.

Big Zuu cooks for Joseph Marcell in the third episode. Marcell is an actor, best known for playing the butler Geoffrey in The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air for six years (and probably slightly less well known for appearing in the Doctor Who story Remembrance of the Daleks with Sylvester McCoy).

Alex Brooker appears in the fourth episode. Brooker is a journalist, broadcaster, and comedian, best known as one of the three hosts of Channel 4 late night show The Last Leg.

Spice Girl Mel B features in the fifth episode of Big Zuu’s Big Eats. Since the end of the Spice Girls, Mel B has appeared as a judge and presenter on a number of different television talent shows, including The X Factor and America’s Got Talent.

Big Narstie, the rapper and comedian, will also feature in Big Zuu’s Big Eats. Big Narstie has previously appeared on shows like The Great British Bake Off and The Big Fat Quiz of the Year, as well as hosting his own chat show The Big Narstie Show.

Lucy Beaumont is another guest on this series of Big Zuu’s Big Eats. Beaumont is a writer and comedian, who you might recognise from shows like Meet the Richardsons (in which she plays a version of herself across from husband Jon Richardson) and 8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown. She was also the writer of Channel 4 comedy Hullraisers, which I quite enjoyed.

Fatiha El-Ghorri is the final guest in this series of Big Zuu’s Big Eats. El-Ghorri is a standup comedian who made her television debut on Jonathan Ross’ Comedy Club. She can next be seen as a contestant in The Outsiders, a Taskmaster-esque camping challenge show hosted by David Mitchell.

Is there a trailer for Big Zuu’s Big Eats season 3?

Yes, there is! Big Zuu shared the trailer on his twitter page a little while ago - you can watch it right here.

When and how can I watch Big Zuu’s Big Eats season 3?

The first episode of Big Zuu’s Big Eats series 3 - which features Johnny Vegas as guest - will air on Dave on Monday 4 July at 10pm. New episodes will be released weekly.

You’ll also be able to watch them online at UKTV Play, where you can find Series 1 and Series 2 as well.

How many episodes is Big Zuu’s Big Eats season 3?

There are going to be eight episodes in the new series of Big Zuu’s Big Eats, each of which will be around forty minutes long.

Why should I watch Big Zuu’s Big Eats?