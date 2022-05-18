The new Channel 4 show Hullraisers proved successful with the audience but will it return for a second series?

Viewers of the hit comedy series Hullraisers are wondering whether the Channel 4 show will return for a second season.

The Lucy Beaumont spinoff from Israeli sitcom Little Mom follows the lives of three working-class women living in Hull; self-described actress and chaotic mother Toni, her elder sister Paula, and best friend Rana, as they navigate their daily lives.

All six episodes of season one are available on All 4.

What happens in season 1 and who is the cast?

The sitcom, which was filmed in Hull and Leeds, explores the hilarious reality of what it is to be a working-class woman juggling work, family, relationships and friends all while trying to have some fun too.

Created by Hull-raised actress and comedian Beaumont (Meet the Richardsons), the show stars BBC Line of Duty’s Taj Atwal (Rana), Sinead Matthews (Paula) from The Crown and, Leah Brotherhead (Toni) known for role in Netflix’s Bridgerton.

Cameos include Craig Parkinson, Perry Fitzpatrick and Yanick Ghanty.

Hullraisers is a brand new Channel 4 comedy which focuses on the lives of three women in Hull.

Will there be a Hullraisers season 2?

Currently, Hullraisers has not been renewed formally for a second season but if it does return, audiences can more than likely expect to see all the main cast again.

Creators Beaumont, Anne-Maire O’Connor (Trollied) and Caroline Moran (Raised by Wolves) are keen to continue to tell the stories about relatable female characters and keep Hull at the forefront.

Speaking to Channel 4, Beaumont said:, “I am really proud of it [the series] because I feel like everyone was on the same page with the class thing.

“There are a lot of production companies that are very London-centric. We see very few authentic working-class representations, especially in comedy, I’ve had so little to refer to and that annoyed me.”

O’Connor said that it is important to balance authenticity and representation.

“It’s fine to be aspirational but representation on TV is really important to me, especially for working-class people coming through the industry,” she said.

“When there’s an authenticity to those stories, it really resonates with audiences. To see somewhere like Hull represented truthfully is like the Holy Grail, especially in comedy.”

What have Hullraisers’ fans said?

Audiences have taken to social media to express their love for the show in the hopes that it will return for a second season.

“This can’t be it. There HAS to be another series of Hullraisers! I have never laughed so much!” one fan tweeted.

“I’ve already binged it all, but Hullraisers is one of the best new comedies I’ve seen! Hope it’s back for a second season.”