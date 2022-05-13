Katherine Parkinson stars in this new Channel 4 comedy about a woman who uses an Excel spreadsheet to organise her love life

Spreadsheet, a new sitcom about a woman who exhaustively catalogues her sexual experiences, is arriving on Channel 4 on Wednesday 18 May.

The series – which was made and is set in Australia – stars Katherine Parkinson and Rowan Witt amongst others.

Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Here’s everything you need to know about Spreadsheet.

What is Spreadsheet about?

Spreadsheet is about Lauren, a recently divorced lawyer and mother-of-two looking for sex without commitment. With the help of close friend Alex, she builds a spreadsheet of potential partners, looking to be as organised and as efficient as is possible in her search.

It’s not long, though, until she’s facing more complications than even the most carefully curated excel spreadsheet can accommodate for.

Who stars in Spreadsheet?

Rowan Witt as Alex and Katherine Parkinson as Lauren in Spreadsheet (Credit: Northern Pictures)

Katherine Parkinson stars as Lauren, creator of the titular spreadsheet. You might recognise Parkinson from her lead role in The IT Crowd or from a recent turn as a Taskmaster contestant, or from dramatic roles like Channel 4’s Humans and a guest appearance in Sherlock.

Rowan Witt stars as Alex, Lauren’s best friend. Witt is an Australian actor and musician who predominantly acts in theatre, having had roles in The Book of Mormon and Les Mis. On screen, he’s best-known for childhood roles in Home and Away and The Matrix.

They’re joined by Stephen Curry (Fat Tony & Co) as Matt, Katrina Milosevic (Wentworth) as Ange, Robbie J. Magasiva (Wentworth) as Jake, Ryan Shelton (Hamish & Andy) as Simon, Zahra Newman (Neighbours) as Helena, and Kerry Armstrong (Lantana) as Carol amongst others.

Who writes and directs Spreadsheet?

Kala Ellis writes each episode of Spreadsheet. As well as Spreadsheet, Ellis has worked on the Australian satirical series News of the Wild, and as a producer on Top Gear Australia.

Spreadsheet is directed by Sian Davies, who previously worked on Wentworth, as well as Darren Ashton, who directed the comedy Hardball.

Is there a trailer for Spreadsheet?

Yes, there is. You can watch it right here, and see Katherine Parkinson get into various comic hijinks involving sex and spreadsheets. Should the series have been called Sexcel? Probably not, it’s not a very good joke.

How many episodes is Spreadsheet?

Spreadsheet is eight episodes total, each of which are around half an hour long.

Where and how can I watch Spreadsheet?

You can watch Spreadsheet on Channel 4. The series is starting with a double bill of episodes at 9pm on Wednesday 18 May, with the whole series available as a boxset on All4.

Spreadsheet was first available in Australia on Paramount+, which will be available in the UK soon.

Why should I watch Spreadsheet?