Anton Du Beke has replaced Bruno Tonioli on Strictly Come Dancing which has led to rumoured tensions between the TV personalities

Anton Du Beke has finally addressed the ‘feud’ rumours between him and ex-Strictly judge, Bruno Toniol

The professional dancer, 56, who lives in Buckinghamshire, has appeared in every series of the popular BBC dancing show, since 2004, and has been partnered with a variety of celebrities.

Anton first took over Bruno Tonioli’s Strictly Come Dancing’ seat at the judges table, last year, when covid restrictions stopped Bruno from travelling to the UK from the US.

The Italian dancer and choreographer, 66, had been regularly travelling back-and-forth, due to also being a judge on the American version of Strictly, Dancing with the Stars.

Earlier this year, it was announced that Anton would be a permanent Strictly judge moving forward, with Bruno choosing to concentrate on the US equivalent.

Bruno told BBC’s The One Show that he missed Strictly very much, but explained that since the pandemic, doing both shows was impossible.

He said: "The rules changed, getting through the airport was not like it used to be, it created a situation that was unsustainable."

2021’s judging panel of (L-R) Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse, Shirley Ballas and Anton Du Beke are set to return for 2022’s Strictly Come Dancing series.

Now as the show’s gears up to launch the brand new series, Anton spoke to The Sun and revealed that he and Bruno haven’t been in contact since the takeover.

The new permanent judge shut down the rumours of a feud and went on to explain that he would have stepped aside if Bruno wanted his seat back.

Anton said: “I always knew it could be taken away, however good I was on the judging panel. But I took the same attitude as I did when I was competing, which is that I can only control what I do.”

When the news was announced that Anton would be filling Bruno’s seat in 2021, Bruno joked about it in an interview with The Sun , saying: “Good for him. He needs the money.”

Anton was soon questioned about the comment on The One Show, where he said: “I think he was just mucking around. I can imagine him saying it.”

“I think it looked more punchy than it was. So I didn’t get the hump over it at all. It actually made me laugh.”

After revealing he hasn’t spoken to Tonioli since filling his seat on the show, he also admitted: ”I haven’t spoken to any of the judges.”

“It was all down to circumstance really. The situation with flying still isn’t ideal — we all know how many flights are being cancelled — and Bruno said to the BBC, ‘Listen, I can’t do both shows. Thank you very much and good luck’.”

Bruno told the MailOnline : "There is no animosity, it was a mutual decision with both of us saying, ‘Listen, this is not going to work like it used to.

Anton has denied that there is bad blood between him and Bruno.

"I just couldn’t do the flying anymore. I don’t know how I survived that schedule. To be honest, it’s a miracle. I have no idea what it did to my health, don’t go there!"

Despite being a professional dancer on Strictly for 18 series, he never once had the opportunity to lift the Glitterball trophy.

He came close twice though, he reached the final with news broadcaster Katie Derham in 2015, and Eastenders actress Emma Barton in 2019.

Later this month, Anton will again be joining Strictly judges, Shirley Ballas, Craig Revel Horwood and Motsi Mabuse on the panel.

With a celebrity line-up, which includes, Helen Skelton, Will Mellor, Fleur East, and Matt Goss.