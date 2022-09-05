Helen Skelton: “I just want to be a good role model and lead by example.”

Helen Skelton claims she is taking part in Strictly Come Dancing to be a “good role model” to her children, just months after splitting from her rugby star husband.

The Countryfile presenter, 39, who lives in Yorkshire, was the final celebrity contestant to be announced for the new series of the popular ITV dance competition.

She shares three children with her ex-husband Richie Myler; Ernie, seven, Louis, five, and Elsie, seven-months.

“I am a huge Strictly fan but my kids are not into it at all, which is annoying,” Helen told The Mirror.

Presenter Helen Skelton is known for Countryfile, Blue Peter, and Newsround, and also hosted coverage of the 2016 Olympic Games.

The mother-of-three explained that she chooses jobs that fit around her family life, while revealing that she enjoys being able to bring her children with her to work.

Helen said: “I just want my kids to believe they can do anything they want. I want to show them that if Mummy can do it, then they can do it too. I just want to be a good role model and lead by example.

“I always tell the kids they can do anything they want in life, but I think parents have to show them that too.”

Helen appeared on Claudia Winkleman’s breakfast show on Saturday, where she told BBC Radio 2 listeners that she was “really excited to get stuck into a fun adventure”.

She added: “My family and friends have always loved the show and can’t wait for me to get started.’

The TV presenter has also claimed in an interview with BBC Radio that she can not dance, saying: “The thing that makes me nervous... I agreed to it a few days ago and people keep saying, ‘Can you dance?’

“And I say no because isn’t it the point to learn to dance?”

Helen reportedly signed up for Strictly after her ex-husband went Instagram official with his new girlfriend Stephanie Thirkill.

Richie and Stephanie publicly attended Wimbledon and later enjoyed a romantic trip to Cornwall.