Broadcaster Helen Skelton has signed up to take part in the BBC One show months after her split from her former husband

TV presenter Helen Skelton has been confirmed as the 15th and final celebrity who will take part in the 20th anniversary series of Strictly Come Dancing in 2022 .

Skelton will join other famous faces to dress up in sequins, put on her dancing shoes and take to the dance floor when the BBC series returns to our screens later this year.

Fans are looking forward to seeing the broadcaster learn how to dance with the help of a professional partner - though who she will be paired with won’t be revealed until the launch of the show.

Skelton’s participation in the show comes at the end of a difficult year for her, as she announced her separation from her husband of nine years, Richie Myler , in April.

So, just who is Skelton, why has she signed up to take part in Strictly Come Dancing and who is her ex-husband Richie Myler ?

Here’s everything you need to know.

Who is Helen Skelton?

Skelton, aged 39, started her TV career in children’s television, and many will recognise her from her days presenting Newsround and Blue Peter on the BBC.

Her full name is Helen Elizabeth Skelton and she was born on 19 July 1983 in Carlisle, Cumbira.

She presented Blue Peter for five years, from 2008 to 2013, and in that time she took on some notetable challenges, including completing the Namibia Ultra Marathon, cycling to the South Pole and kayaking over 2018 miles down the Amazon River.

She has also become a regular face across various channels since, and has presented shows including Countryfile, several major sporting events for BBC Sport, ITV’s Lorraine, BT Sport’s FA Women’s Super League football matches, Channel 4’s Rugby league Super league coverage and Inside The Superbrands in addition to the highly successful On The Farm series for Channel 5 and being a regular on ITV Tonight.

Skelton is not just a TV presenter, she is also a radio presenter.

She has stood in for Dermot O’Leary and OJ Borg on BBC Radio 2 and has hosted various shows across BBC Radio 5 Live.

She has also just been announced as the host of the new-look BBC Radio 5 Live Sunday morning show.

The multi-talented Skelton has also published a novel, Amy Wild: Amazon Summer. And Wild Girl. A guide to adventures.

Why has Helen Skelton signed up to be on Strictly Come Dancing 2022?

Skelton said she signed up for Strictly Come Dancing 2022 because she wanted a “new adventure”.

She said: “I’m really excited to get stuck into a fun adventure. My family and friends have always loved the show and can’t wait for me to get started.”

Speaking on Claudia Winkleman’s BBC Radio 2 show on Saturday 13 August, when her participation in the show was announced, Helen revealed she only agreed to do the show recently but said she was keen to sign up after competing in the Christmas special in 2012.

She said: “Who gets to go to work and made to look a bit like Beyonce and have a fun time?”

Who is Richie Myler?

Skelton was previously married to England national rugby league team player Richie Myler, aged 32, who currently plays for the Yorkshire club Leeds Rhinos.

They got engaged in March 2012 and married in December 2013, but she announced their separation in April 2022 via Instagram.

The pair have three children together.

Skeleton gave birth to their first child, a boy called Ernie, on 19 June 2015.

Their second son, Louis, was born in April 2017and their first daughter, Elsie Kate, was born on 28 December 2021.

Myler is now in a relationship with Stephanie Thirkill, who is the daughter of Leeds Rhinos president, Andrew Thirkill.