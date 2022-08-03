English rugby player Richie Myler shared his romantic snaps on Instagram to over 20,000 followes, leaving his ex Helen Skelton ‘devastated’

Television presenter, Helen Skelton, has reportedly been left ‘devastated’ by ‘insensitive’ holiday snaps shared by her ex-husband Richie Myler.

The couple announced their separation in April, just four months after they welcomed their third child together.

English rugby player Richie Myler took to Instagram to share his holiday snaps with girlfriend Stephanie Thirkill, but limited comments on his post.

Myler told his followers: “Cornwall. Was worth a 32 year wait”.

The only comment came from Stephanie Thirkill, who said: “Thanks for the best weekend! LOVE YOU”.

Richie Myler shared his romantic holiday snaps with is followers on instagram (Photo credit: @richiemyler - Instagram)

Helen Skelton is a British television presenter and actress.

She rose to fame in 2008 when she joined the CBBC show Blue Peter, where she was a presenter until 2013.

In 2014, Skelton joined the Countryfile presenting line-up and also presents a programme on BBC 5-Live.

Age: 39

Born: July 19 1983

Lives: Yorkshire

Partner: None

Children: Ernie (7), Louis (5) and Elsie (8 months)

Wealth: $6 million

Helen shares three children with ex-husband Richie Myler (Photo credit: @helenskelton - Instagram)

A source spoke to New! magazine about how Helen Skelton is dealing with the split from her ex-husband Richie Myler.

The source said: "Helen is devastated. It’s one thing knowing it’s happening, but it’s another thing actually seeing it.

"For him to post it all over Instagram has been hard. She feels like this is rubbing it in her face, and it’s a knife to the heart. It just seems a bit insensitive."

The insider also told New! whilst Helen has kept a “dignified silence” following the separation, her friends have rallied around her to support her during this time.

Helen is reportedly "focussing on the kids and work".

Connections

Judy Murray

Helen Skelton took part in a golf initiative with Judy Murray during July.

The pair have attended events together in the past and had spent the previous 4 months learning to play golf as part of an initiative to encourage more women and girls to play golf.

Judy Murray is the mother of tennis celebrities Andy and Jamie Murray.

Jules Hudson

Jules Hudson is an English archeologist, television presenter and producer.

Hudson regularly features alongside Helen on Summer on the Farm Live, but he also is known for presenting Escape to the Country on BBC One.

Jules Hudson has also just revealed that he is teaming up with Chris Kamara for a reboot of Cash in the Attic.

Julia Bradbury

Helen Skelton is good friends with television presenter Julia Bradbury.

Bradbury is known for her work on Countryfile alongside Matt Baker but is a regular presenter on both the BBC and ITV.

Julia Bradbury is currently sharing her experiences with breast cancer and Skelton regularly shares posts from her friend.

Personal

Richie Myler

Helen shared a photo of the couple for Valentines day just weeks before the pair seperated (Photo credit: @Helenskelton - Instagram)

Helen Skelton separated from her ex husband Richie Myler in April 2022.

The couple had been married for nine years after tying the knot in 2013.