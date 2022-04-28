An ITV documentary will see presenter Julia Bradbury discuss her health battle with breast cancer

Julia Bradbury: Breast Cancer and Me is a new ITV documentary which covers Bradbury’s health struggles.

The emotional programme offers a personal insight into Bradbury’s breast cancer diagnosis, her decision to have a mastectomy, and the effect of the illness on her mental health.

The documentary tells Bardbury’s story through her video diaries which she made throughout her journey.

Julia Bradbury had a mastectomy in October 2021

Who is Julia Bradbury?

Bradbury was born in Dublin in 1970 to an English father and Greek mother - Bradbury has dual English and Irish nationality.

Bradbury is a TV presenter and documentary maker who works across the BBC and ITV.

She is best known for presenting Countryfile - a factual programme about rural and environmental issues - alongside Matt Baker from 2009-2014.

Bradbury also presented Watchdog, an investigative programme which champions consumer rights, from 2005-2009.

Other programmes fronted by Bradbury include several walking series such as Wainwright Walks, Railway Walks, Cornwall and Devon Walks.

In 2009 she teamed up with her Countryfile co-star Matt Baker and travelled 3,700 miles from Kazakhstan to China in two weeks in the BBC’s Around the World in 80 Days for Children in Need.

She has just one acting credit to her name, appearing in one episode of comedy mystery series The Magicians in 2012.

Julia Bradbury with her sister and parents

Last year she presented the environmental programme Orkney: Britain’s Green Islands with Alex Beresford where the pair looked at how islanders use tidal technology to harness the power of the environment.

The presenter is also known for her charity work having taken part in the Macmillan 4x4 UK Challenge, a navigational endurance challenge, with her sister in 2009, raising £7,000 for the cancer charity.

Bradbury is also an ambassador for the Scout Association, The Outdoor Trust, Bowel & Prostate Cancer and Keep Britain Tidy.

She married her husband, property developer Gerard Cunningham, in 2000 and has three children with him - a son Zephyrus, aged 10, and twin daughters Xanthe and Zena,, aged 7.

When was she diagnosed with breast cancer?

In the summer of 2020, Bradbury first felt a lump in her breast and had three mammograms before doctors found a tumour in her left breast.

Bradbury was diagnosed with breast cancer in September 2021, and underwent a mastectomy the following month.

Throughout her diagnosis and treatment, and recovery, Bradbury has aimed to spread awareness about the disease via social media.

Following her mastectomy, she took to Instagram to update her 200,000 followers about the surgery.

She wrote “One person every 10 minutes gets diagnosed with breast cancer. I feel relief that the operation is over.

“The anxiety leading up to it was overwhelming. I feel sad that such a brutal treatment is necessary in so many breast cancer cases, but I choose life.

“I will do anything I can to live to see my children grow up & if this was happening to any other member of my family, or them, I would swap places in a heartbeat.”

Bradbury has also spoken to women’s magazines You and Hello, and appeared on breakfast show This Morning to talk about her experience.

When is Julia Bradbury: Breast Cancer and Me on TV?