Strictly Come Dancing 2022 star Helen Skelton will be taking on a new job, alongside learning to dance for the reality series.

The presenter will be a regular face on both ITV and BBC later in September as she begins a new job on ITV’s Lorraine while she also takes to the dance floor as a contestant in this year’s Strictly .

Skelton’s new job comes at the end of a difficult year for her, as she announced her separation from her husband of nine years, Richie Myler , in April.

So, just who is Skelton, what is her new job, and who is her ex-husband Richie Myler ?

What is Helen Skelton’s new job?

Helen Skelton has landed a new job on ITV morning talk show Lorraine.

She is fronting a new segment called Me Time about physical, mental and emotional wellbeing.

Skelton will present the section alongside Lorraine Kelly and Doctor Amir Khan.

What has Helen Skelton said about her work?

Helen Skelton said that she enjoys her job so much it oftens feels like she is giving herself me time by going to work.

She said: "I took up golf last year to carve out some me time. Spending time in and among greenery is definitely good for me. Fresh air and good views always make me feel better.

I love water too, so a walk by the lake or in the woods is good for me. My boys are the same. If they’re happy, I am. I try to be grateful – and am lucky that work is often enjoyable, so I feel like work is sometimes ‘me time’."

When does Helen Skelton start her new job?

The Me Time segment on Lorraine starts on Wednesday 7 September from 9am on ITV & ITV Hub.

You can watch it live or later at a time to suit you on ITV Hub.

Who is Helen Skelton?

Skelton, aged 39, started her TV career in children’s television, and many will recognise her from her days presenting Newsround and Blue Peter on the BBC.

Her full name is Helen Elizabeth Skelton and she was born on 19 July 1983 in Carlisle, Cumbira.

She presented Blue Peter for five years, from 2008 to 2013, and in that time she took on some notetable challenges, including completing the Namibia Ultra Marathon, cycling to the South Pole and kayaking over 2018 miles down the Amazon River.

She has also become a regular face across various channels since, and has presented shows including Countryfile, several major sporting events for BBC Sport, ITV’s Lorraine, BT Sport’s FA Women’s Super League football matches, Channel 4’s Rugby league Super league coverage and Inside The Superbrands in addition to the highly successful On The Farm series for Channel 5 and being a regular on ITV Tonight.

Skelton is not just a TV presenter, she is also a radio presenter. She has stood in for Dermot O’Leary and OJ Borg on BBC Radio 2 and has hosted various shows across BBC Radio 5 Live.

She has also just been announced as the host of the new-look BBC Radio 5 Live Sunday morning show.

The multi-talented Skelton has also published a novel, Amy Wild: Amazon Summer. And Wild Girl. A guide to adventures.

Who is Richie Myler?

Skelton was previously married to England national rugby league team player Richie Myler, aged 32, who currently plays for the Yorkshire club Leeds Rhinos .

They got engaged in March 2012 and married in December 2013, but she announced their separation in April 2022 via Instagram.

The pair have three children together. Skeleton gave birth to their first child, a boy called Ernie, on 19 June 2015.

Their second son, Louis, was born in April 2017and their first daughter, Elsie Kate, was born on 28 December 2021.

Myler is now in a relationship with Stephanie Thirkill, who is the daughter of Leeds Rhinos president, Andrew Thirkill.

The pair took to Instagram to share some loved up photos of them together and confirm their relationship in July 2022.

Why did Helen Skelton and Richie Myler split up?

Announcing the couple’s separation via her Instagram stories in April, Skelton wrote: “Very sad to say that Richie and I are no longer a couple.

“He has left the family home. We will be doing our best to co-parent out small children.”