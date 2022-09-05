The couple have officially announced their relationship after they met on Strictly Come Dancing in 2020.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Maisie Smith is having a busy week, having gone Instagram official with her boyfriend Max George and making her debut on Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins.

The actress, 21, from Westcliff-on-Sea, met The Wanted singer when they both appeared on BBC’s Strictly Come Dancing two years ago.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There have been rumours that the pair have been dating for weeks, with the entertainers spotted furniture shopping together - but it has finally been made official by the couple themselves.

Maisie and Max have announced that they are in a relationship.

Max and Maisie have reportedly been dating for weeks.

Max posted a sweet message about Maisie to his Instagram story on 4 September 2022.

The 33-year-old shared an image of Maisie on the show Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins (from Maisie’s Instagram feed), with the caption: “You’re my winner already.” This was followed by a red heart emoji.

Max was not the only one to declare the romance, as Maisie updated her Instagram bio to include a link to Max’s official account alongside a red heart emoji after his name.

Max George and Katya Jones attend the ‘Strictly Come Dancing Live Tour.

It is thought that Max and Maisie grew close on the Strictly Come Dancing live tour, which they both took part in this year.

They were seen together walking Max’s dog Albert together in August and even took a trip to Greece to soak up some sun and spend time together.

A source who saw the couple on the flight to Greece, told The Sun: “They looked like a very loved-up couple - they were all over each other for the entire four-hour flight.

“Snogging and giggling like any new couple.”

Maisie Smith and Kai Widdrington attend the ‘Strictly Come Dancing Live Tour.

Maisie is starring in the new season of Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins, the first episode aired on Channel 4 on 4 September 2022.

This year’s lineup is taking on challenges in the Jordan desert in the Middle East.

Celebrities taking part this year include AJ Pritchard, Amber Gill, Ashley Cain, Fearne McCann and Pete Wicks.

In the episode the celebrities were put to the test with a gruelling task involving a gas attack which restricted their ability to breathe.