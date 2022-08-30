Celebrity SAS Who Dares Wins star Maisie Smith, revealed that her hair fell out in “clumps” while filming the gruelling Channel 4 reality show

Maisie Smith in Celebrity SAS

Maisie Smith has claimed that her signature red hair was falling out in clumps, while filming Celebrity SAS Who Dares Wins.

Actress, 21, told Ok! that she eventually stopped caring about her hair loss, which she believes was the result of wearing her hair in a tight bun throughout production of the gruelling Channel 4 series.

She said taking part in the show made her change her outlook on life and perspective on appearances.

“At the start, I was trying to look in the coffee cups just to see if I had spots – and my hair fell out! For a good few showers, clump after clump,” Maisie said.

Maisie Smith is set to appear in the upcoming series of Celebrity SAS: who dares wins - coming to Channel 4 in September (Photo Credit: Channel 4 / @maisiesmithofficial / Instagram)

“I think it was just from having it in that tight bun and all the mud and sand stuck in it. But as the days went on, you just tend to stop caring at all.”

The line-up for the new series of celebrity SAS Who Dares Wins includes a mixture of popular British personalities.

This is the fourth series of the programme, which sees a group of celebrities take on bold and brutal military-level challenges in the sweltering Jordanian desert.

Celebrity contestants joining actress Maisie Smith, include Love Island winner Amber Gill, Olympian Jade Jones, Strictly Come Dancing professional AJ Pritchard and his former Love Islander brother Curtis.

Maisie explained that filming the series was the first time that she felt carefree, while adding that it made her feel at her strongest both mentally and physically.

She said they weren’t allowed to see themselves throughout production.

The former child actress admitted that she signed up to push herself out of her comfort zone and to feel empowered as a “strong woman”.

“I felt like this definitely will show people the true me – my strengths and weaknesses – and that we’re all human. Since SAS, I’ve had this mentality of, “You can actually do anything,” Maisie added.

Maisie is best known for being a child star on Eastenders, where she arrived as six-year-old Tiffany Butcher in 2008, the daughter of popular 1990s soap couple Bianca Jackson and Ricky Butcher.

The actress left the long-running BBC soap in 2014 as she wanted viewers to get to know her personality.

In 2020, she took part in the 18th series of Strictly Come Dancing, alongside partner Gorka Marquez, where she reached the final, but lost to comedian Bill Bailey.

Maisie believes the BBC show gave her an opportunity to show people that she has a vunerable side.

Maisie has recently taken part in the Strictly Presents: Keeeep Dancing UK tour and has struck up a romance with The Wanted frontman and Strictly co-star, Max George.