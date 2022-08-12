EastEnders star Maisie Smith, took to TikTok to share a post about her thighs to spread body positivity

Maisie Smith has been praised for showing off her “thunder thighs” in an empowering bikini post shared on her TikTok.

The BBC Strictly star lip-synced along to ‘Victoria’s Secret’ by Jax, as she showed off her impressive figure in a shiny silver bikini.

Actress, 21, from Westcliff-on-Sea, danced confidently to the lyrics “I wish somebody would’ve told me that thighs of thunder meant normal human thighs”.

Maisie Smith shared her body postivity video on Tik Tok (Credit: @maisielousmith - TikTok)

The TikTok post continued with Maise sharing several paparazzi shots of her out in shorts and short skirts.

Praise poured in from her social media followers as many shared their own experiences of body positivity and accepting their thighs.

One person wrote: “u literally made me look at my legs in a completely different way bc you look SO GOOD i love u for that”

Another said: “My legs are the exact same,took me a long time to accept them,but I’m loving my thunder thigh life now in shorts which I would of never done before🥰”

A third added: “stunning in every picture my teenage girls love you and your such a great role model 🥰”

Maisie Smith will star in the tour.

Maisie Smith is an English actress and singer, who is best known for starring as Tiffany Butcher in BBC’s Eastenders.

In 2020, Smith appeared on BBC’s Strictly Come Dancing with partner Gorka Marquez.

The pair reached the final of the programme but ultimately lost out to comedian Bill Bailey.

Age: 21

21 Born: 9 July 2001

9 July 2001 Partner: Max George (Rumoured)

Max George (Rumoured) Location: Westcliff-on-Sea

Westcliff-on-Sea Net Worth: £3 Million

Maisie Smith recently appeared on Loose Women alongside Strictly celebrity Max George.

The pair appeared on the daytime talk show to discuss the new Strictly Come Dancing tour that they both appeared in.

Revealing how life changing the programme has been for her career, Maisie said: “I think since I literally could walk and talk, I’ve always wanted to perform and I never even knew that I was capable of doing anything like this.

“It was such an eye opening experience for me learning all these amazing styles of dancing and just growing in confidence every week, it felt incredible.

“I just don’t ever want to stop and I’m not stopping apparently, two years later I’m doing a Strictly tour.”

Max George

Max George

Maisie Smith has been rumoured to be dating English singer Max George, after the pair were spotted kissing on a plane.

George is a member of British group, The Wanted, known for their songs ‘Glad You Came’ and ‘Gold Forever’.

Max George has just finished the Strictly Come Dancing tour, where he danced alongside other Strictly celebrities, including Maisie Smith.

Zack Morris

Maisie Smith and Zack Morris were rumoured to be dating, after the pair played an on screen couple in Eastenders.

Smith denied these rumours in November 2021, saying that the pair were just good friends.