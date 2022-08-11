Michelle Hardwick and her wife Kate Brooks appeared on Loose Women to share their gender reveal and IVF experience.

Michelle Hardwick and wife Kate Brooks revealed the gender of their second baby during an appearance on ITV’s Loose Women.

The couple, who met on the set of ITV soap Emmedale, spoke on the afternoon panel show about their experience of getting pregnant for the second time.

Michelle and Kate haven’t met the donor but their children have the same biological father.

The pair delighted viewers as they announced the gender of their second baby, telling the Loose Women that one-year-old Edward (Teddy) will be a big brother to a “little girl”.

The couple shared that they did not find out the gender of their first baby and were convinced that he was going to be a boy.

Kate Brooks, who is a series producer on Emmerdale, shared some of the series’ upcoming plotlines before the couple were joined on set by their fussing toddler.

Michelle Hardwick is an English actress who is known for her roles on Emmerdale and The Royal.

Hardwick had early acting roles in both Heartbeat and Coronation Street before landing her role as receptionist Lizzie on The Royal.

The actress joined the Emmerdale cast in 2012, where she met her now wife, Kate Brooks.

Age: 46

46 Born: 26 February 1976

26 February 1976 Partner: Kate Brooks

Kate Brooks Children: Edward (one)

Edward (one) Net Worth: $5 Million

Appearing on Loose Women on 10 August 2022, Michelle Hardwick revealed she has been struggling with morning sickness throughout her second pregnancy.

Hardwick told the panellists: “It seems to have flown by, this one.

“The first twelve weeks this time round, yeah, there was quite a bit of morning sickness.”

Hardwick’s wife Kate Brooks then interjected: “It was fun wasn’t it? It was very fun for all of us”

Personal

Kate Brooks

Kate Brooks is a series producer on ITV soap Emmerdale.

Brooks met her now wife Michelle Hardwick working on the programme and the couple got engaged in 2018.

Brooks and Hardwick got married in 2019 at Graceland in Memphis and now have one little boy together and are expecting their second child.

Rosie Nicholl

Michelle Hardwick separated from ex-wife Rosie Nicholl in 2017.

The couple who had wed in 2015 were married for less than two years before they decided to end their marriage.