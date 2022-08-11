Model and make-up artist Lottie Tomlinson took to Instagram to share a sweet snap of her newborn.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lottie Tomlinson has announced the birth of her baby boy with a heartwarming post on her Instagram story.

The 24-year-old, from Doncaster, who is the sister of One Direction star Louis Tomlinson, shared a sweet black and white snap of the newborn without revealing his face.

She captioned the post, writing: ”dreams do come true”

Lottie Tomlinson has shared the news of the birth of her baby boy

Lottie and ex professional tennis player Lewis Burton, announced their pregnancy news in February and just a week later revealed they were expecting a baby boy.

Burton took to his own Instagram stories with a photo of Lottie that read: “Very proud of you, we are both lucky to have you.”

Phoebe also shared a photo of her sister Lottie taken during pregnancy, with the caption: “I am so beyond proud of you. He is perfect. Love you both.”

Lottie Tomlinson shared pictures of her growing bump on Instagram (@lottietomlinson - Instagram)

Lottie Tomlinson is an English model, make-up artist and the founder of the self-tanning company Tanologist.

Tomlinson started her make-up career at age 15, when she began touring with her brother’s band One Direction for work experience.

In October 2017, Lottie Tomlinson published her first book ‘Rainbow Roots: #MAKEUPBYME’ that shared over 40 make-up tutorials.

Age: 24

24 Born: August 4 1998

August 4 1998 Partner: Lewis Burton

Lewis Burton Children: Newborn son

Newborn son Location: London

London Net Worth: $1.5 Million

Lottie Tomlinson appeared on Loose Women last month to talk about grief and the support in place for people who’ve lost a loved one.

Lottie was 18 when her mother sadly passed away from leukaemia, just eigh months after diagnosis. The family also tragically lost her sister Félicité just two years later.

Speaking on Loose Women, Lottie said: “Losing my mum at 18, such a heartbreaking and scary thing.

“And it was quite shocking that we were around a lot of health professionals and nothing really got offered to us.

“And then losing my sister two years later, the same again, nothing really got offered.

“So I kind of felt that it was my responsibility for the family to kinda get some help.”

Connections

Lou Teasdale

Lou Teasdale with daughter Lux

Lou Teasdale is an English stylist who was the primary hair and makeup artist for One Direction.

Teasdale was also close friends with television personality Caroline Flack and has openly shared her experiences with the loss of her friend.

Lou Teasdale began her career working on the X-Factor where she would style the top eight acts on the show.

Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez is an American actress and singer.

Lottie Tomlinson has done Selena Gomez’s make-up for a number of events.

Gomez is currently starring in Disney’s Only Murders in the Building alongside Steve Martin and Martin Short.

Bebe Rexha

Bebe Rexha

Bebe Rexha is an American pop singer and songwriter.

Lottie Tomlinson appeared in the 2017 music video ‘Back To You’ for the song by Bebe Rexha and Louis Tomlinson.

Bebe Rexha has been the opening act for several big name musicians including the Jonas Brothers, Bruno Mars and Katy Perry.

Personal

Lewis Burton

Lewis Burton and Lottie Tomlinson (@lottietomlinson - Instagram)

Lewis Burton is a British model and former professional tennis player.

Burton is the ex-boyfriend of late television presenter Caroline Flack.

He has been with Lottie Tomlinson since 2020 and the couple have just welcomed their first child together.

Louis Tomlinson

Louis Tomlinson

Louis Tomlinson is an English singer and songwriter, who rose to fame as a member of X-Factor boyband One Direction.

Tomlinson began his career acting in television dramas before he auditioned for the X-Factor in 2010.