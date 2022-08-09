Lauren Goodger suffered a terrifying ‘attack’, just hours after burying her daughter who died shortly after birth

Lauren Goodger has been left looking “unrecognisable” after allegedly being ‘attacked’ on the day of her baby’s funeral.

The reality TV star and boyfriend Charles Drury, who share one-year-old Larose, lost their second child Lorena on 8 July shortly after birth following complications.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They were mourning their loss in Upminster, Essex, when the alleged attack took place.

Just hours after the event on 4 August, claims arose that Lauren, 35, was attacked and suffered a broken eye socket.

While Drury denies responsibility, he was held by police until he was released on bail last Friday (5 August).

The Sun reported that Lauren’s sister Nicola posted on her private social media account a picture of Larose with the caption:

“This gorgeous little girl doesn’t even know how lucky she is to have such a strong amazing Mum! As long as you have each other, you’ll both be fine.”

Charles Drury and Lauren Goodger.

The TOWIE star’s friend Lauryn Goodman, shared that she breaks down every time she sees Lauren’s horrific injuries.

Lauryn said: “Couldn’t have said this better myself. Seen a few things as well and I’d like to say there are NEVER two sides to a story when my friend’s face looks how it does. She is unrecognisable.

Lauren Goodger has requested a post-mortem on her baby daughter (Pic:Getty)

“Brings me to tears every time I look at her - please if anyone ever finds themselves in this situation never think staying quiet or hiding is best.

“Always confide and reach out to people. Better days will come and you aren’t trapped. Promise. Be strong for your little ones,” Lauryn added.

According to a source, Lauren is currently staying with a friend as she is shaken by the whole situation.

Lauren Goodger

Television personality

Lauren Goodger is known from her debut stint on TOWIE (Pic:Getty)

Lauren Rose Goodger is a TV personality and former glamour model, known from her stint on ITVBe’s The Only Way is Essex. The 35-year-old cast member was part of the reality show since its debut in 2010 and left in the sixth season. Fans may also recognise Lauren from her performances on Dancing on Ice and Celebrity Big Brother.

Lauren was born in Bethnal Green, London and was raised with her half-brother Tony and half-sister Nicola. She once told the Daily Mirror that she barely speaks to her family as a result of job in reality TV, but they have since reconciled.

In 2013, Lauren released a book called Secrets of an Essex Girl which followed her rise to fame from working as a secretary and building a life with ex-boyfriend Mark Wright to the harassment she experienced from paparazzi.

Age: 35

35 Born: 19 September 1986, Bethnal Green in London

19 September 1986, Bethnal Green in London Lives: In a £624,000 home in Upminster

In a £624,000 home in Upminster Partner: Charles Drury

Charles Drury Children: Larose, one.

Larose, one. Wealth: CapitalFM reported Lauren Goodger has a net worth of £2.1 million

Lorena suddenly died at just two days old following a textbook pregnancy leaving Lauren devastated and demanding an autopsy.

Ten doctors fought to try and save the newborn straight after Lauren’s contractions began.

In an interview with The Sun, Lauren said: “I went into hospital thinking I would come home with a baby girl, but I came home with nothing.

“Lorena was a healthy baby and it was a textbook pregnancy…Doctors think her oxygen may have been restricted because she had two knots in her cord, but normally babies can still get enough oxygen despite this.”

Connections

Lauryn Goodman

Lauryn Goodman is a close friend of Lauren Goodger (Pic:Getty)

Lauryn Goodman is a 31-year-old model, who rose to the public eye after her younger sister Chloe Goodman appeared on reality television shows Celebrity Big Brother and Ex on the Beach.

Lauren Goodger has been friends with all the Goodman sisters for several years and even visited them with their newborns in Sussex when Covid restrictions first lifted in 2020.

Lauryn had a baby, Kairo, with English footballer Kyle Walker after a short romance. She has recently gone to court in the latest of legal rows.

Gemma Collins

Former The Only Way Is Essex star Gemma Collins has opened up about her experience with self harm in a new documentary. (Credit: Getty)

British TV personality legend Gemma Collins has appeared in many shows much like Lauren Goodger - including Dancing on Ice, Celeb Big Brother and The Only Way is Essex, but is also a good friend.

The pair often comment on each other’s accomplishments and downfalls, including when Lauren thought Gemma leaving so early on in I’m A Celeb…Get Me Out of Here was a “wasted opportunity.”

In addition, when Lauren announced the death of her newborn Lorena, Gemma replied:

“Lauren I am devastated for you, sending so much love right now.”

Jason Gardiner

Dancing On Ice judge Jason Gardiner

During her time on Dancing on Ice in 2013, Lauren was secretly pregnant with her ex Jake Mclean’s baby before suffering a miscarriage.

The reality star has recently hit back at some of the judges for their “vile” comments, after a highlights show was aired.

One judge in particular who Lauren targeted was Jason Gardiner who branded Lauren as having the “sensuality of a walrus on ice” in a dance with her partner Michael Zenezini.

Personal

Mark Wright

Mark Wright and Michelle Keegan attend the National Television Awards on January 25, 2017 in London, United Kingdom. (Photo by Anthony Harvey/Getty Images)

Mark and Lauren met when they were 15-years-old and began a relationship that would span over a decade.

They became co-stars on TOWIE and would be engaged while they appeared on the show in 2011, but split just five months afterwards.

Since the break-up, the pair have published negative comments about each other in the press including when Mark denied claims in 2017 that he was dating Lauren and his now-wife Michelle Keegan at the same time.

Jake McLean

Jake McLean and Lauren Goodger met on Twitter in 2012 (Photo: Instagram/@laurengoodger)

Lauren was in a relationship with businessman Jake McLean on two occasions after meeting on Twitter.

The first between 2012 and 2013, before reuniting in 2015 until 2016, when the pair broke up from the “toxic” relationship, for good.

Jake McLean and Yazmin Oukhellou had been in an on and off relationship (Photo: Instagram/@yazminoukhellou)

Sadly, Jake McLean died in a tragic car crash in Turkey in July 2022, while his partner Yazmin Oukhellou was left with serious injuries.

Lauren shared a clip of Bryan Adam’s Everything I Do (I Do It For You) to her story after hearing the news, and it was revealed that they reconciled two years prior.

Charles Drury

Charles Drury and Lauren Goodger seen in 2020 (Pic:Getty)

Charles is a builder, amateur football player and a model from Nottingham.

He and Lauren were seen to publicly flirt on social media before they made it official on their Instagram stories in October 2020.

The pair become first-time parents to Larose in July 2021, when Charles shared a picture of their newborn with the caption: