John Legend will be the guest on BBC Radio 4’s Desert Island Disc

John Legend will reflect on the miscarriage of his third child with his wife Chrissy Teigen during his appearance on Desert Island Discs.

The singer will be the latest celebrity to feature on the popular BBC Radio 4 show.

It will air this morning and here is all you need to know:

When is John Legend on Desert Island Discs?

He will appear on the BBC Radio 4 show today (7 August).

It will air at 11am.

How to listen?

You will be able to listen to Desert Island Discs on BBC Radio 4 as well as on the BBC Sounds app.

It will be available on catch-up on the BBC Sounds app as well.

Who is John Legend?

The singer, whose real name is John Stephens, is known for his song All of Me among others.

He is married to model and cookbook author Chrissy Teigan.

The couple have two children, four-year-old daughter Luna and two-year-old son Miles.

In September 2020, the couple suffered a miscarriage of their third child, who they have named Jack, and they chose to share the news with their followers on social media.

This week, Legend and Teigan announced they were expecting a child.

Sharing the news on Instagram, Teigen wrote: “The last few years have been a blur of emotions to say the least, but joy has filled our home and hearts again.”

What is John Legend expected to talk about on Desert Island Discs?

He will address the miscarriage during his appearance on the BBC Radio 4 show.

Legend will say: “It was difficult and I was hesitant to share it. But I think Chrissy was really right in encouraging us to share it because I think it really was powerful for a lot of people and way more people than anybody realises go through this.

“And I think they feel alone a lot of times. They told us they felt alone a lot of times and us sharing our experience helped people feel less alone and feel like there were other people going through it and that there was a community of people going through it.

“And I think it was a really powerful, wise decision by Chrissy to share it because it helped a lot of people.”

He will also talk about his upcoming album.

When asked about his most recent album, by the show’s presenter Lauren Laverne, the singer song-writer acknowledged that a number of tracks deal with grief and coping with loss.

“Some of the songs are about coping with loss and grief and when you feel broken, and those experiences I was able to channel into the music,” he said.

He added: “We’ve talked to dads that we’ve been friends with and that we know who’ve gone through it since and wanted to talk to someone and they knew they could talk to us about it.

“It’s hard to try to comfort anyone that’s going through it because there’s no real comfort and you’re always going to feel that loss.

“It kind of spreads over time so it doesn’t feel as heavy. But you’ll never forget it.”

What tracks will he pick for Desert Island Discs?

Legend chose eight tracks to take with him to the desert island, including Aretha Franklin’s Day Dreaming, L-O-V-E by Nat King Cole and Beyonce’s Love On Top, which Legend said was played numerous times at his wedding to Teigen.