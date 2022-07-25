Weekends with Adele was originally set to premiere in January at Caesar’s Palace but was postponed the day before the first concert

Adele has announced the rescheduled dates for her much-anticipated Las Vegas residency.

The show, Weekends with Adele, was originally set to premiere in January but was abruptly postponed the day before the first concert.

The show will still take place at Caesar’s Palace beginning on 18 November and running until 25 March 2023.

Where will Adele be performing?

Announced in November 2021, the Weekends with Adele series was scheduled to have the singer performing two shows every weekend until April.

Tickets ranged from $85 (£60) to $685 (£500), and Adele was forecast to make more than £500,000 per performance.

The residency will now begin at The Colosseum, Caesars Palace, in Las Vegas on 18 November, with dates stretching through to March 2023.

There will be 32 shows in total, up from the originally announced 24.

Can you still get tickets for Adele’s residency concerts?

Tickets purchased for the original shows remain valid while those who previously registered for tickets will receive priority for the new dates.

Those eligible will receive an email invitation on 3 August from Ticketmaster.

Tickets are already extremely limited, with priority given to fans who held tickets for the original shows.

What did Adele say?

The ‘Hello’ singer confirmed the news on Twitter, writing: "Words can’t explain how ecstatic I am to finally be able to announce these rescheduled shows.

“I truly was heartbroken to have to cancel them."

Adele previously discussed the postponement of the residency during an interview with Graham Norton earlier this year.

The delay was initially blamed on Covid and but Adele seemed to hint at creative issues as the reason for cancelling the shows.

She said: “I regret that I kept going until that late in the day. It would have been a really half-assed show and I can’t do that.

“People will see straight through me up on the stage and know I didn’t want to be doing it.”

She added: “I’ve never done anything like that in my life and I’m not going to start now."

“We are now working our asses off, but I don’t want to announce a new set of dates until I know everything will definitely be ready.

“The sooner I can announce the better, but I just can’t in case we are not ready in time."

Adele recently played two big concerts in Hyde Park which were her first live performances since the conclusion of her 25 tour in 2017.

Speaking to Desert Island Discs last month, Adele said she had deliberately avoided commenting on the situation.

She said: “Of course I could be someone on TikTok or Instagram Live every day being like, ‘I’m working on it’”.

“Of course I’m working on it! I’m not gonna update you if I ain’t got nothing to update you with because that just leads to more disappointment.”