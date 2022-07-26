The “Lose You to Love Me” singer reflected on her past 30 years as she celebrated her milstone birthday.

The big ‘three-oh’ can be exciting with new aspirations ahead, but for others saying goodbye to younger years can be daunting.

One person who is reflecting on their new stage of life is Selena Gomez who celebrated her 30th birthday on 22 July.

The actress and singer saw in her third decade with famous friends such as Taylor Swift at a dinner and a party, before turning to social media to reflect on everything she learnt in her twenties.

Here is all you need to know about the star and her birthday:

Selena Gomez celebrated her 30th birthday on July 22 with friends and family (Pic:Getty)

Who is Selena Gomez?

Selena Marie Gomez is an American singer, producer and actress who has been labelled as a “triple threat” by media outlets.

The Texan star started her career early on by appearing in the TV show Barney and Friends, before rising to fame as the lead in Disney’s series Wizards of Waverly Place.

Alongside her acting career featuring credits such as HBO’s Only Murders in the Building, Hotel Transylvania and A Rainy Day in New York, Selena has released award-winning music and 22 million singles worldwide, as of 2017.

Selena was diagnosed with lupus nearly 10 years ago and is a strong advocate for mental health.

How did Selena celebrate her birthday?

Selena posted a selection of images on her Instagram over the course of last week to her 338 million followers, giving a glimpse as to how she celebrated her birthday.

Turning 30 on the 22 July, Selena shared a post the day after with her close friend Taylor Swift. The caption read “30, nerdy and worthy” as they enjoyed a meal in Topanga at the Inn of the Seventh Ray, according to Just Jared.

The two singers have been friends for over a decade, first being seen at Selena’s movie premiere for Another Cinderella Story in 2008. Selena also appeared in Taylor Swift’s Bad Blood music video.

While Selena did not give too much away on her social media, the star also celebrated the big three-oh with a party attended by other close friends and family including Francia Raisa [Selena’s co-star from Wizards of Waverly Place], who famously donated her kidney to Selena, who suffers from lupus.

What did Selena say about her birthday?

Selena followed up her new milestone with a reflective post alongside black and white portraits taken for her birthday and a picture showcasing her dress for the big occasion.

She said: “My twenties were a journey through good, hard and beautiful moments that I will never forget. Each of them has shaped me into the person that I am today.

“I am someone who is still learning, but is more certain about what matters and what she wants. Someone is grateful for every single gift and every single lesson along the way.

“I am walking forward encouraged by so many strong, empowering people around me…I want to try my best to take the beautiful and painful one day at a time and let it all make me into the very best me that I can be for myself/others/you,” she added.

“After a few days of celebrating, my heart feels full, grateful and I can say that I’m starting to really like 30. Thank you so much for being a part of my life, here’s to another decade!”

Her relationships: Despite boasting 338 million followers on Instagram, Selena has managed to keep a relatively private love life.

The star has been linked with stars like Nick Jonas, Niall Horan, Taylor Lautner and Orlando Bloom, in addition to having a public relationship with The Weeknd.

One of her most famous relationships was when she and Justin Bieber were together for more than eight years.

Selena opened up about her love life in June 2021 with her Vogue Australia, where she said:

“I think most of my experiences in relationships have been cursed. I have been way too young to be exposed to certain things when I was in relationships.”

Her money: Combining her acting and singing work alongside producing series such as 13 Reasons Why and launching her own beauty line, Rare Beauty, Selena Gomez has secured her place among some of the richest stars.