Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez return as true crime podcasters in season 2 of comedy drama Only Murders in the Building

Only Murders in the Building, the hit comedy crime drama, is returning for its second season on Disney+ on Tuesday 28 June.

Selena Gomez, Martin Short, and Steve Martin are each returning for the new season, alongside Cara Delevigne and Michael Rapaport playing new characters.

Here’s everything you need to know about Only Murders in the Building season 2.

What is Only Murders in the Building season 2 about?

Only Murders in the Building is about three neighbours – Charles, Oliver, and Mabel – who start a true crime podcast together. They’re investigating the death and possible murder of one of their neighbours.

Season 2 sees them accused of murder themselves. They have to work to clear their names, while also dealing with investigations by the police and a competing podcaster.

Who stars in Only Murders in the Building?

Selena Gomez stars as Mabel, one of the three podcasters. Gomez is an actor and musician, still best known for her days as a child star on the Disney channel. She’s also appeared in the film Spring Breakers and A Rainy Day in New York.

Martin Short stars as Oliver, a former Broadway director. Martin Short is a former member of Saturday Night Live, and has appeared in films like Mars Attacks! and Treasure Planet. More recently, he’s had a supporting role in the Apple TV+ series The Morning Show.

Steve Martin stars as Charles, a former television star. Martin, also formerly of Saturday Night Live, has appeared in the films Planes, Trains, and Automobiles, Cheaper by the Dozen, and Father of the Bride.

They’re joined by Tina Fey (30 Rock), Nathan Lane (Modern Family, The Guilded Age, The Good Wife), and Amy Ryan (The Wire).

Joining the cast for season 2 are Cara Delevigne (Paper Towns) as Alice, a new love interest for Mabel, and Michael Rapaport (The A Word), a detective investigating the podcasting trio. Amy Schumer (Life & Beth) and Shirley Maclaine (The Trouble With Harry) will both make guest appearances too.

Who writes and directs Only Murders in the Building?

John Hoffman (who co-created Only Murders with star Steve Martin) is co-writing and co-directing the opening episodes of season 2. His co-writer is Noah Chazen Levine, while co-directing the premiere is Jesse Peretz (Girls, Juliet Naked).

Some other credited writers for Season 2 include Kristen Newman, Kirker Butler (The Cleveland Show), and Valentina Garza (Jane the Virgin).

Is there a trailer?

Yes, there is! You can watch it right here.

How and when can I watch Only Murders in the Building season 2?

Only Murders in the Building will begin on Disney+ in the UK on Tuesday 28 June. The first two episodes will be available when the series launches, with further episodes airing weekly after that through to the end of August.

In the US, Only Murders in the Building is available to watch on Hulu.

How many episodes is Only Murders in the Building season 2?

Just like the first season, there are ten episodes in Only Murders in the Building season 2. Each episode is roughly half an hour long.

Why should I watch Only Murders in the Building season 2?