Amy Schumer’s ten-part dramedy Life & Beth is finally arriving on Disney+ in the UK

Life & Beth, a new comedy drama written by Amy Schumer and based on her own life, is arriving on Disney+ on Wednesday 18 May.

The series stars Schumer as a fictionalised version of herself, alongside Michael Cera playing a version of her husband.

Here’s everything you need to know about Life & Beth.

What is it about?

Life & Beth stars Amy Schumer as a fictionalised version of herself. After a breakup that coincides with the unexpected death of her mother, Beth moves back home, and starts to reconnect with her family and friends from her childhood.

She meets local farmer John, played by Michael Cera, who’s taciturn and awkward. John is a fictionalised version of Schumer’s own husband, also a farmer.

Who is in the cast?

Michael Cera and Amy Schumer in Life & Beth (Credit: Jeong Park/Hulu)

Amy Schumer stars as Beth. Schumer is a successful comedian, actor, and writer, albeit a polarising one; she’s best known for films like Trainwreck and her sketch show Inside Amy Schumer. She recently hosted the Oscars alongside Wanda Sykes and Regina Hall.

Michael Cera plays John, who starts a relationship with Beth. Cera is best known on television for playing George Michael on Arrested Development, but you might also recognise him from films like Superbad, Juno, and Scott Pilgrim vs the World. He’s not in The Social Network.

Michael Rapaport stars as Leonard, Beth’s father, while Susannah Flood plays her sister Ann. Rapaport has recently starred in the Netflix series Atypical, while Flood recently had a recurring role on Chicago Fire.

They’re joined by Laura Benanti (Younger), Larry Owens (Search Party), and Rosebud Baker (Saturday Night Live) amongst others.

Who writes and directs Life & Beth?

Amy Schumer writes six episodes of Life & Beth and directs four of them. Other writes for the series include Colleen McGuinness (30 Rock), Ron Weiner (Futurama), and Emily Goldwyn ().

Ryan McFaul (), Daniel Powell (), and Kevin Kane () also direct episodes of Life & Beth. Kevin Kane also plays Beth’s boyfriend Matt in the opening episodes of the show.

Is there a Life & Beth trailer?

Yes, there is. You can watch it right here.

When and where can I watch Life & Beth?

All ten episodes of Life & Beth will be available to watch on Disney+ from Wednesday 18 May.

It’ll be available via the Star section of Disney+, which is where the more mature content tends to be filed away.

How many episodes is Life & Beth?

Life & Beth is ten episodes total, each around half an hour in length.

Is there going to be a second season?

Yes, there is. Life & Beth was recommissioned for a second season in April 2022, a few weeks after the first series premiered in the US.

We don’t currently have a confirmed US or UK airdate for Life & Beth season 2.

Why should I watch Life & Beth?