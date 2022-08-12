Having got engaged in April 2021, Katie Price has denied claims that she and Carl Woods have split up

Katie Price has insisted that she and fiance Carl Woods are still together, despite a comment on Tiktok from her account saying they have split.

The former glamour model, 44, who lives in West Sussex, said that the message was made after her official account with 1.2 million followers was hacked on Thursday, 11 August.

Carl Woods is Katie’s eighth fiance, after the couple got engaged last year following ten months of dating.

Carl Woods and Katie Price with Katie’s eldest son Harvey (Pic:Getty)

The alleged hacker responded to someone asking Katie Price in the comments section whether she and her fiance were still together, writing bluntly, “no”.

Katie has since deleted the comment and posted a video on her TikTok story later.

She said: “My account was hacked! I want to confirm I’m still with my fiance Carl Woods.”

A TikTok user commented on one of Katie Price’s videos which led to the admission of the alleged split (Pic:TikTok)

This is not the first time that fans have been left guessing if the couple are still together, as previously Carl attended an event without Katie and Katie has been seen without her engagement ring.

The Sun also reported last month that Katie was telling strangers she was single during a boozy night out.

While Katie has responded to split claims on TikTok, Carl also hit back at the doubters by posting on Instagram: “Do you want the truth? I’m the best f****** fella she’s ever had.”

Katie Price

Media personality, glamour model

Katie Price (Photo by Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images)

The 44-year-old was born to Ray Infield and Amy Price in Brighton, as Katrina Amy Alexandra. She gained recognition through her modelling work in the 1990s under the pseudonym Jordan, and featured regularly on page three of The Sun.

In addition to her modelling career, Price has appeared in several TV shows. She featured in I’m A Celeb in both 2004 and 2009, on Celebrity Big Brother in 2015 and was the runner-up for the Eurovision Song Contest.

Katie has six autobiographies to her name, 11 novels and two series of children’s books as well as an equestrian clothing line and other music.

Age : 44

: 44 Born : 22 May 1978, Brighton

: 22 May 1978, Brighton Lives : 11-bedroom Sussex home worth £1.3 million

: 11-bedroom Sussex home worth £1.3 million Partner : Carl Wood

: Carl Wood Wealth: Approx. $1 million

Low points: Price has had several run-ins with law enforcement specifically to do with driving - this includes drink-driving, driving while on her phone and continuing driving while being disqualified.

She also had to attend court after breaking a restraining order. In 2019, Price declared bankruptcy after her debts totalled £3.5million.

Katie has experienced three failed marriages but fell in love with Carl Woods when they were set up during the pandemic.

The former page three girl appeared on Good Morning Britain earlier this year and spoke about how she is excited for things to come.

She said: “Babies, marriage, I have definitely found the one with Carl.”

Katie Price leaving Lewes Crown Court, East Sussex. Picture: Gareth Fuller/PA Wire.

Connections

Michelle Heaton

Michelle Heaton has insisted she is still friends with Katie Price (Pic: Getty)

Rumours have been circling this year that close friends of Katie Price have been distancing themselves from the star after her drink-driving offences.

One friend who has denied the allegations is English pop star and actress Michelle Heaton, who spoke to OK! Magazine .

She said: “I never talk about Katie, and she never talks about me - and that’s why our friendship still exists.”

Kerry Katona

Kerry Katona has said she wants to be a grandma.

Katie and Kerry, from the Atomic Kittens, have been friends for nearly a decade.

However, Kerry Katona is one of those who have put space between themselves and the former glamour model after months of worrying behaviour.

A source revealed : “Katie has a solid group of friends around her for the best part of a decade but now many of her long-term friends are finally cutting ties…they all still love and care for her, but feel they can’t be mates with her at this point.”

Carl Woods

Katie’s current fiance is car dealer Carl Woods from Essex, who made a brief appearance on Love Island in 2016 and who won ITV2’s Killer Camp in 2018.

Carl is 11 years Katie’s junior but was set up with the mum-of-five through a mutual friend in June 2020.

Carl has revealed previously that he was a huge fan of the glamour model when he was a teenager.

Personal

Peter Andre

Peter Andre and Katie were married for four years (Pic:Wire)

Katie Price met singer Peter Andre during her first stint on I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here.

They married a year after the show was broadcast in Highclere Castle, the home of Downton Abbey, and welcomed two children Junior and Princess.

After four years of marriage, Katie and Peter announced they were separating, and a very messy and public split ensued.

Kieran Hayler

CRAWLEY, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 01: Kieran Hayler and Michelle Penticost attend Shocktoberfest 2021 at Tulleys Farm on October 01, 2021 in Crawley, England. (Photo by Tristan Fewings/Getty Images) SUS-210310-193540001

A few years after her explosive split from Peter, Katie had a whirlwind romance with Kieran Hayler, who she married a few weeks after they began dating.

Not only was the engagement quick, but a month after the wedding ceremony Katie announced she was pregnant. They share two children - Bunny and Jett.

After renewing their wedding vows three times, the couple finally divorced in 2021 after Kieran was allegedly cheating with their nanny Nikki Brown.

Harvey Price

Katie Price and her son 19-year-old Harvey Price.

Katie’s eldest child Harvey was born in May 2002 with her then-partner footballer Dwight Yorke, and has been in the media spotlight since.

Harvey was born partially blind and with the genetic disorder Prader-Willi syndrome - a condition which can lead to obesity and diabetes and intellectual and behavioural development.