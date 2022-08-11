Love Island’s Laura Anderson set to star in Channel 4’s Celebs Go Dating after split from boyfriend of five years Dane Bowers

Many people have been wondering what to do at 9pm each night since Love Island finished, but fans don’t need to look much further as Celebs Go Dating is arriving soon.

The latest contestant to be announced is Laura Anderson, who has a wealth of experience in dating shows after finishing as a runner-up in the fourth series of Love Island.

The Scottish bombshell reportedly signed up for the Channel 4 dating show, after splitting from her boyfriend of five years singer Dane Bowers.

Dane Bowers and Laura Anderson have split after five years (Pic: Getty)

An insider told The Sun: “Laura is the latest star to sign up for Celebs Go Dating - and she’s only been single for a matter of hours.

“[Laura] is a great addition to the line-up and will be really entertaining on screen.”

They added: “Dane might not be too impressed to see her trying to snare another bloke on national television - especially because their break-up is so fresh.”

Laura, from Stirling, became one of the most recognisable faces during the fourth season of the show. The 32-year-old former air hostess was another Scot who was unlucky in love, coupling up with Wes Nelson, Jack Fowler and then Paul Knops, although the runner-up couple parted ways shortly after leaving the villa. She’s now living her best life in Dubai.

Laura allegedly split with the Another Level singer hours before signing up for the E4 dating show.

The couple made their break up public on Thursday.

If the rumours are true, Laura will be joining the likes of Pete Wicks, Sinitta and Gary Lucy on the upcoming season.

Laura Anderson

Television personality

Laura Anderson can be classed as a Love Island icon (Pic: Getty)

Laura Anderson is a part-time hairdresser, who used to be a flight attendant for Emirates Airline, before appearing on Love Island in 2018. The Scottish beauty came second on the show with her partner Paul Knops and now boasts 1.4 million Instagram followers.

In addition to her upcoming appearance on Celebs Go Dating, Laura has taken part in a handful of TV shows including X-Factor: Celebrity and Celebrity Karaoke Club alongside Selling Sunset’s Chrishell Stause and TOWIE’s Chloe Sims.

Age: 33

33 Born: 27 April 1989, Stirling, Scotland

27 April 1989, Stirling, Scotland Lives: in Dubai but is set to move back to the UK

in Dubai but is set to move back to the UK Partner: Just split from partner Dane Bowers

Just split from partner Dane Bowers Wealth: $2 million

The Love Island beauty first met Dane Bowers in 2017, just before she went on the ITV2 show, when she was living in Dubai, and the pair started dating.

Despite not being in a relationship, Laura found out that Dane was seeing someone else and ended their six-month romance.

However, the singer and hairdresser rekindled their love after Laura broke up with Love Island partner Paul Knops.

Laura and Paul coupled up towards the end of the 2018 Love Island series (Pic: Getty)

She told the Sun in 2021: “I never thought I’d be able to trust Dane again, but I trust him more than anyone I’ve ever been with - even people who haven’t cheated.

“We’ve looked at engagement rings and we’re trying for a baby, but it can take ages to conceive.”

Connections

Wes Nelson

Wes caused drama when he dumped Laura for Megan in 2018. The couple then broke up a few short months after the show ended.

In the first episode of Love Island 2018, Wes Nelson and Laura Anderson coupled up together and were loyal until the entrance of Megan Barton-Hanson.

“I am happy but I could be happier,” Wes said.

Laura threw shade at her old partner during an Instagram Q&A when a follower asked if they would still be together, if he had not dumped her.

Laura replied: “Hmm…let me think…no.”

Caroline Stanbury

Laura was living in Dubai before her stint on Love Island, and returned to the country when she moved in with her now-ex Dane.

During her time there, Laura became close with Caroline Stanbury, who features on Real Housewives of Dubai and amassed 614k followers on social media.

Caroline also has her own podcast called ‘Divorced Not Dead’ and invited Laura to take part as a guest when talking about when to get back with your ex.

Chloe Sims

Chloe Sims

Ex-TOWIE star Chloe Sims first met Laura when filming for ITV’s Celebrity Karaoke Club.

The reality television stars made quite an impact on one another, as Laura even revealed that she would invite Chloe and fellow TOWIE star Bobby Norris to her wedding.

She told Closer: “I loved being on the karaoke show with Chloe - she was teaching Chrishell a lot of funny English slang words - it was hilarious.”

Personal

Paul Knops

Paul Knops finished second with Laura Anderson in Love Island (Pic: Getty)

Laura said she had to “kiss a few frogs” before she found her prince in model Paul Knops, when he entered the Love Island villa towards the end of the season.

The couple placed second on the show to winners Jack Fincham and Dani Dyer, but broke up shortly after the show wrapped.

Despite it seeming like the break-up was mutual due to busy schedules, Paul has said that he was the one who initiated the split as the couple were not compatible.

Max Morley

Jess Hayes and Max Morley have taken different paths since winning the first series, back in 2015 (Picture: ITV)

As Daily Mail reported , Laura suffered her fourth break up in seven months after her three-month relationship with previous Love Island-winner Max Morley ended.

Max Morley is a cricketer from Huddersfield, who won the first series of Love Island in 2015 with Jess Hayes.

Laura and Max started dating in October 2018 and broke up amid rumours that he had been unfaithful to the air hostess.

Dane Bowers

Dane Bowers is an English singer-songwriter (Pic:Getty)

Dane Bowers is an English singer and songwriter, who was part of the pop band Another Level between 1997 and 2000. He famously dated Katie Price for two years.

He met Laura Anderson at a party in November 2017, and the pair had an instant connection, albeit a 10-year age gap.

Laura took to Instagram on Friday 5 August to share that they had decided to go their separate ways after the five year romance with a message that read: