Christine McGuiness has shared a photo of herself moving on after a difficult decision to split from her husband Paddy.

Christine and Paddy McGuiness announced their split in a joint statement posted to Instagram stories in July.

The post read: “We hadn’t planned on sharing this publicly until we were ready but after the lack of privacy surrounding our personal life, we feel left with no other option but to clarify.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“A while ago we took the difficult decision to separate but our main focus as always is to continue loving and supporting our children.

“This was not an easy decision to make but we’re moving forward as the best parents we can be for our three beautiful children.”

Christine has shared a new post about moving on from her marriage.

The post also went on to say that the couple will continue to live in the same family home together but it gave no clarity for the reason behind the separation.

But Christina has shed some light on the situation - on 4 August she posted a video to her Instagram story which included shots of her travelling around London.

She also posted a photo to her feed of her with a suitcase, a large video camera and a backpack.

She captioned the photo, writing: “And suddenly you know…It’s time to start something new and trust the magic of beginnings.”

The post has received a lot of positive attention - one fan wrote: “Good luck Christine in whatever your future holds.”

Another said: “Love you Christine, keep being you and stay strong.”

In the photo Christine is wearing a bright pink jacket, denim shorts and baby blue trainers.

Love Island’s Chloe Burrow commented: “LOVE your hair like this.”

Influencer Phoenix Brown said: “Stunning and the shoes are fire.”

Christine McGuiness

Model

Paddy McGuinness and Christine McGuinness attend the Brit Awards 2013

Christine is a model, TV personality and an ex-beauty queen.

She is known for being a member of the cast of The Real HouseWives of Cheshire and for being married to Paddy McGuiness.

Christine was born on 20 March 1988 in Blackpool, Lancashire

As a child she was part of the beauty queen circuit and she won Miss Liverpool in 2007

Christine was on the show The Real HouseWives of Cheshire from 2018 to 2020

She married Paddy McGuiness in 2011 and they have three children together - Penelope, Felicity and Leo

They first met at a fashion show in 2007 in Liverpool and were introduced by a mutual friend

The duo began dating in 2008 and on 4 June 2011 they tied the knot at Thornton Manor in Wirral

Christine has appeared on a number of TV shows as a guest including Who Wants to be a Millionaire, All Star Mr & Mrs and Loose Women

She has 681K followers on Instagram

In 2021 she released an autobiography titled A Beautiful Nightmare: My Story

Paddy and Christine started a podcast together called Table Talk with Paddy and Christine McGuiness

Christine and Paddy have recently split - they announced the separation on an Instagram story post

Christine told The Sun : “I’m feeling quite raw and all over the place. What I might have put up with in the past, I probably wouldn’t put up with now, and the same for him.

“I can’t deny we are having a very, very difficult time.”

Connections

Dawn Ward

Dawn is a regular on the series The Real HouseWives of Cheshire and appeared on the show alongside Christine.

The 49-year-old is married to Ashley Ward and is from Salford.

Tanya Bardsley

Tanya Bardsley attends the "Rooney" World Premiere at Home on February 09, 2022

The model is a fan favourite on the show The Real HouseWives of Cheshire.

The 41-year-old is married to Phil Bardsley and is also a love coach.

Lauren Simon

Lauren appeared on The Real HouseWives of Chesire at the same time as Christine.

The model turned entrepreneur was popular on the show due to her ethos of helping women succeed in male dominated fields.

Paddy McGuiness

Paddy McGuinness of England is interviewed after Soccer Aid For Unicef 2021

Christine and Paddy got married in 2011 and remained together until July 2022.

They have three children together - Felicity, Penelope and Leo.

Paddy is a well known TV presenter who became famous after working with Peter Kay.

Chelcee Grimes

Chelcee Grimes and Emma Hayes onstage to celebrate the launch of the Heineken Greener Bar

Christine first met on the show The Games but they quickly became friends and even went on a girls trip together earlier this year.