Molly-Mae Hague told her fans that she has not had a boob job - but has just gained weight.

Molly-Mae Hague has hit back at rumours that she has had cosmetic surgery to enhance the size of her breast.

The 23-year-old, from Hitchin, took to her Instagram stories on Sunday 7 August to give her fans an insight into her life.

She invited her 6.4 million followers to ask questions in a Q&A.

“I’m convinced you have had a subtle boob job. Please can you discuss it! X,” one fan said.

To which Molly replied: I have gained weight guys, that is why my boobs have got bigger to be perfectly honest with you.

“I’m also really upset that you guys would think I would try to do things sneakily and not say anything.

“If I had a boob job, you guys would definitely know about it, but no I have not.”

During the same Q&A Molly also spoke about relationship problems with her boyfriend Tommy Fury , who she met on Love Island.

A fan asked: “Favourite thing about Tommy?”

Molly-Mae replied: “Right now, nothing. We were shouting at each other about Wi-Fi before we left the house.

“I’m not even joking. So Tommy I’m going to tag you in this and you’ll see this and when you’re ready to apologise, my WhatsApp is open, okay?”

The drama was not serious and Molly-Mae quickly returned to the platform to straighten things out.

She said: “Just so you guys don’t think I actually hate him, because I don’t, my favourite thing is probably his sense of humour and his funniness.

“I know I say that all the time, but he is just actually hilarious.

“He is the funniest person I know, straight up. I’m crying with laughter every single day and it’s just the best thing.”

Molly-Mae was a contestant on Love Island in 2019 - she came in second place with Tommy Fury.

Since the show the 23-year-old has become a social media influencer as well as the creative director of clothing brand Pretty Little Thing.

Molly-Mae now has 6.4million followers on Instagram.

Age: 23

Born: 26 May 1999 in Hertfordshire

Lives: £4million six bedroomed house in Chesire

Relationship: Molly-Mae has been in a relationship with Tommy Fury for three years

Wealth: Molly has a reported net worth of £3million

In the infamous The Diary of a CEO interview Molly-Mae said: “No amount of money can make me take a job I don’t believe in.

“If I’m not wearing the clothes I’m not taking the job.

“No Matter if they offered me £5million or £10million.

“I solely believe that because the money will come from your audience appreciating you didn’t take that job.

“I’d rather build trust than take the money, because the trust will earn you that money in the future.”

Connections

Francesa Britton

Francesca is Molly-Mae’s manager - she is director at The Social PR.

She has 81.9K followers on Instagram, where she shares her extravagant lifestyle.

Caroline Flack

British television presenter Caroline Flack poses on the red carpet on arrival for the BRIT Awards 2018

Caroline was the host of Love Island when Molly-Mae was a contestant in 2019.

The presenter was replaced with Laura Whitmore in December 2019, after assault allegations were made against her.

Maura Higgins

Maura Higgins (L) and Ellie Brown attend the PrettyLittleThing X Molly-Mae show

Molly-Mae and Maura were on the same season of Love Island in 2019.

Maura entered as a bombshell and the pair became friends - they are still often spotted together on social media.

Tommy Fury

Tommy Fury celebrates after victory in the Light Heavyweight fight between Tommy Fury and Jordan Grant

The pair met on Love Island in 2019 and have recently celebrated their three year anniversary.

Tommy is a professional boxer - he is 23-years-old from Manchester.

James Maddison

James Maddison of Leicester City celebrates after scoring their team's first goal during the Premier League match between Leicester City and Southampton

Molly-Mae dated James but she did not have kind things to say about the footballer.

She described their connection as the “worst date ever” when she appeared on Love Island.