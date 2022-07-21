Conor Benn and Chris Eubank Jnr’s next fight could be against each other and here is what we know so far.

Nigel Benn versus Chris Eubank is a boxing rivalry steeped in history after their two battles in the ring. Now it seems their sons will go toe to toe and continue their feud.

The rematch of the pair in the ‘90’s was held at Old Trafford in front of 47,000 fans, this fight captivated a nation, with 16 million watching at home.

Now it seems their sons are extremely close to announcing their fight for later this year.

Conor Benn is an unbeaten fighter who campaigns in the 147-pound division while Chris Eubank Jnr fights at 160 pounds and has gone as high as the super-middleweight division.

This fight would garner huge interest and elevate the winners career to superstardom, but there are still a few complications with the fight weight to resolve.

Weight difference between the two?

Since the news broke about the potential fight, some have been quick to criticise the bout because of the weight disparity between the fighters currently.

It seems Eubank Jnr will shave off four pounds for the fight and agree to the contest at 156 pounds meaning Benn must bulk up from his usual 147-pound weight. Benn has stated that he walks around at 160 pounds meaning the increase for him should not be a problem to do.

Eubank Jnr is large for the middleweight division, so cutting extra weight for this fight could be an equaliser for the event. Being the bigger man does not always count in your favour, especially if it is fighting at a weight that your frame is not designed for.

The current disagreement is regarding how much weight the pair can put on between the weigh-in and fight night.

Both parties are still confident they can come to an agreement and get this blockbuster fight over the line for October.

What is the family history?

Nigel Benn and Chris Eubank first fought in 1990 in an exhilarating war, with Eubank earning a stoppage victory in the ninth round.

Their strained relationship led to an enthralling build-up for their rematch. It was a closely fought contest and finished as a split decision draw.

The rivalry is renowned as one of the most ferocious the UK has ever seen. It not only attracted the attention of the boxing world, but it led to an unprecedented amount of public interest.

What has been said so far?

The two men have started tweeting each other as the fight announcement draws near.

Surprisingly it was Jake Paul who ignited the conversation, tweeting: “Conor Benn dirty b/c he doesn’t want Chris Eubank to have a massive size advantage fight night? No…just wants a fair/safe fight.

“Rahman can weigh-in @ any weight fight night. 200 weigh-in, 214 at noon fight-day, any weight fight night. Stop making excuses Jr. #DoubleStandards.”

This led to Chris Eubank Jnr replying to the Americans tweet, saying: “Yo @jakepaulonce I deal with Benn & you take care of Rahman how about me & you go a couple rounds.

“I’ll come in at 160 you come in at whatever weight you want… Winner gets CANELO & don’t worry I ain’t no Tommy Fury… if I say ima do something, it gets done.”

Connor Benn entered the conversation, tweeting his foe: “You won’t fight again after you’ve shared the ring with me, I will be your last fight!”

When and where will the fight take place?

October 8th is being touted as the fight date for this modern classic, with the 02 arena in London the favourite to host the occasion.