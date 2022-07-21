Here are all the details ahead of this weekend’s Bellator 283 featuring Douglas Lima and Jason Jackson.

Douglas Lima and Jason Jackson are set to feature in this weekend’s Bellator 283 after a change in headliners.

Patricky Pitbull and Sidney Outlaw were orginally set to headline in a lightweight championship fight but Lima and Jackson have since been promoted due to injury.

The Brazilian has beaten records during his career in UFC and is competing in his 19th Bellator welterweight bout - tied for the most appearances in divisional history.

However, Lima’s three consecutive defeats is the longest of his career and he will be eager to pick up his first victory since October 2019.

Each of the 34-year-old’s previous three defeats have come via decision and he hasn’t lost via TKO/KO since February 2007.

Meanwhile, Jackson is enjoying much more impressive form after five successive wins stretching back to December 2019.

His last victory came in June 2021 when he beat Paul Daley by unanimous decision.

Ahead of this weekend’s event, we take a look at all the important details:

When is Bellator 283?

Bellator 283 is scheduled to take place this Friday on July 22 2022.

Emerald Queen Casino and Hotel in Washington is set to host the event as it visits the US state for the first time.

The venue has a capacity of around 1,000, with limited tickets staill available.

What time does Bellator 283 start this weekend?

UK fans will be up very early to catch the main card with it set to get underway at 10pm ET / 3am BST (Saturday morning), with the main event cagewalks scheduled for 12:15am / 5:15am.

The timings of the main card could change due to the length of the undercard fights.

Is Bellator 283 on TV or live stream?

Bellator 283 won’t be broadcast on TV this weekend but will instead be live streamed on BBC iPlayer, which is also set to show boxing at the Commonwealth Games later this month.

As long as you have a valid TV licence then you can stream the fights on your computer, laptop or mobile device.

Bellator 283 fight card

Main Card

Douglas Lima vs. Jason Jackson; Welterweight

Sidney Outlaw vs. Tofiq Musayev; Lightweight

Usman Nurmagomedov vs. Chris Gonzalez; Lightweight

Lorenz Larkin vs. Mukhamed Berkhamov; Welterweight

Davion Franklin vs. Marcelo Golm; Heavyweight

Prelims

Romero Cotton vs. Dalton Rosta; Middleweight

Veta Arteaga vs. Vanessa Porto; Women’s Flyweight

Gadzhi Rabadanov vs. Bobby King; Lightweight

Jaylon Bates vs. Mark Coates; Bantamweight

Roman Faraldo vs. Luis Iniguez; Welterweight

Archie Colgan vs. TBA; Lightweight

Kai Kamaka III vs. Akhmed Magomedov; Featherweight

Ethan Hughes vs. Kevin Hand; Welterweight

Fighter profiles

Douglas Lima

• DOB: January 5th 1988

• Nationality: Brazil

• Height: 6”1

• Reach: 74.5”

• Total fights: 42

• 32-10-0

Jason Jackson

• DOB: October 30th 1990

• Nationality: Jamaican

• Height: 6”1

• Reach: 78.5”

• Total fights: 19

• Record: 15-4-0

Betting odds

Douglas Lima doesn’t look like he is predicted to put an end to his poor form in the US this weekend, with bookies expecting his Jamaican opponent to claim the victory.

• Douglas Lima - 6/4