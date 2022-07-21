Tom Aspinall and Paddy Pimblett will star in UFC London this weekend after enjoying victories in March’s edition.

UFC will return to London this weekend for the second time in four months after March’s thriller that broke Fight Night and O2 Arena records.

Tom Aspinall is set to take up a main event feature in the English capital after enjoying a first-round submission of Alexander Volkov last time out, with Curtis Blaydes preparing to take on the Manchester-born fighter.

Paddy Pimblett will also return to the Octagon after ending March’s edition as the name on everyone’s lips - facing up to Jordan Leavitt in what he will hope will be his fifth consecutive win.

Pimblett will also be joined by his fellow Scouser, Molly McCann, who went viral for an impressive spinning back elbow knockout in the third round of the previous UFC London event.

Ahead of another highly anticipated Fight Night, here are all the details...

When is UFC London?

UFC London takes place on Saturday 23rd July 2022 - four months after the city hosted its last edition.

The O2 Arena will host the event and has a capacity of 20,00. The venue could sell out if March’s event is anything to go by, with the previous edition welcoming a sell-out crowd of over 17,000.

What time will UFC London it start?

UFC London is scheduled to begin at 5pm BST with the prelims, followed by the main card at 8pm.

Ring walks for the main event are expected to take place at around 10pm.

Are tickets still available for UFC London?

Despite the excitement of the last UFC London event, this weekend’s Fight Night is yet to sell out.

There is still seats available ringside, as well as in various blocks around the arena - with prices ranging from around £150 to a whopping £1455.

You can buy tickets through via The O2’s official website.

How to watch UFC London on TV

The full card will be broadcast live on BT Sport in the UK.

The card will be aired on BT Sport 1, with the coverage of the prelims scheduled for 6-8pm before the main show set to begin at 8pm.

Coverage will finish at 11:30pm, before UFC Connected offers fans a look inside the MMA company.

BT Sport will require a subscription which will cost you £16 a month or you can get a one-off NOW TV membership to catch the fight for £11.99.

Full fight card

Curtis Blaydes vs Tom Aspinall (heavyweight)

Jack Hermansson vs Chris Curtis (middleweight)

Paddy Pimblett vs Jordan Leavitt (lightweight)

Nikita Krylov vs Alexander Gustafsson (light heavyweight)

Molly McCann vs Hannah Goldy (women’s flyweight)

Paul Craig vs Volkan Oezdemir (light heavyweight)

Prelims

L’udovit Klein vs Mason Jones (lightweight)

Marc Diakiese vs Damir Hadzovic (lightweight)

Nathaniel Wood vs Charles Rosa (bantamweight)

Makwan Amirkhani vs Jonathan Pearce (featherweight)

Muhammad Mokaev vs Charles Johnson (flyweight)

Jai Herbert vs Kyle Nelson (lightweight)

Odds

After his dominating victory last time out, Aspinall is the bookies’ favourite to come out on top once again via TKO/KO.

Meanwhile, Pimblett is expected to build on his superb rise to the top with another win in London.

However, the bookies expect Leavitt to prove a tough test, with ‘The Baddy’ likely to win by submission or decision.

Aspinall v Blaydes

• Tom Aspinall - 21/10 (TKO/KO), 5/1 (submission), 11/2 (decision)

• Curtis Blaydes - 11/4 (TKO/KO), 16/1 (submission), 10/3 (decision)

Pimblett v Leavitt

• Paddy Pimblett - 9/4 (TKO/KO), 5/2 (submission), 7/2 (decision)

• Jordan Leavitt - 7/1 (TKO/KO), 5/1 (submission), 15/2 (decision)

Curtis v Hermansson

• Chris Curtis - 2/1 (TKO/KO), 5/1 (submission), 3/1 (decision)

• Jack Hermansson - 11/2 (TKO/KO), 4/1 (submission), 10/3 (decision)

McCann v Goldy

• Molly McCann - 7/2 (TKO/KO), 11/1 (submission), 8/11 (decision)